The Helpless Story Of A Single Black Man:

By Mike Anders

He was given a call informing him about his personal properties that were to be auctioned illegally by his old friend.

Camera were secretly installed to monitor his arrival and his reaction.

International press were invited to cover his arrival and his reaction.

He went there without a knife nor a gun.

He demanded to have his personal properties back and the police were called in to arrest him.

The police found personal guns from his friends but not him.

He was charged for arm robbery for demanding for his personal properties and sentence to 33 years in jail.

Scary

After 9 years behind bars he finally given a parole in court.

The same old friend who put his personal properties for auction, the same man who installed cameras to frame him up, the same man who called in the police arrest him, arrogantly sat in the court telling him sarcastically “If I get a call from you tomorrow asking me to come and take you home, as a friend I will come over and take you home”

This is the sad journey of O.J.Simpson