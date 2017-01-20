THE GAMBIA AND THE DOCTRINE OF NECESSITY!



by Barrister Kenneth Ikonne

President Adama Barrow of Gambia was sworn in as President at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal by a judge other than the Chief Judge of the Gambia, sparking a constitutional conundrum! In my humble view, where and how Barrow is installed is immaterial. The doctrine of necessity recognizes a recourse to extra- constitutional means to preserve the Constitution itself.

It was never the contemplation of the Gambian Constitution that a sitting President defeated in an election will refuse to yield power on the stipulated date. Power relations are governed by the doctrine of effectiveness. The backing of Barrow by ECOWAS forces tilts the power configuration effectively in Barrow’s favour. On the basis of that principle, Barrow’s assumption of power has, in international law, become GROSSO MODO i.e by and large effective! The Gambian Armed Forces has already capitulated and pledged allegiance to him.

It happened once in 1965 when Milton Obote, Ugandan Prime Minister, deposed Sir Edward Mutesa, the Kabaka of Buganda who was then a ceremonial President. Obote then announced himself President, sparking a constitutional crisis. The matter was ultimately resolved by the Ugandan Supreme Court, led by Nigeria’s Justice Udo Udoma. The court applied the doctrine of necessity, validated Mutesa’s deposition and Obote’s ascension to the presidency. In the court’s reasoning, foreign powers had already recognized Obote as President, and the armed forces of Uganda had pledged its unalloyed fealty and loyalty. The act had therefore become GROSSO MODO, and was thus validated by the doctrine of necessity. I see a reenactment of the principle in the Gambian scenario!