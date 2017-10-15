The fraud at Aso Rock Clinic

By Solomon Bob

I used to visit the State House Medical Center which has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons. It used to be well run with drugs and other supplies available. But the president’s wife publicly excoriated the management of the center a few days ago over lack of drugs and basic medical supplies.

Under Buhari the budget for the center in one year alone is more than the combined budget under Jonathan’s 5 years. To illustrate, in the 2016 budget under Buhari, the center was allocated N3.8 billion. That was more than the budget of all the federal government-owned teaching hospitals put together. By contrast, the center got an allocation of N137 million in the 2015 budget under the previous administration. So, where is all the money?

Alicia Keys, one of my favorite singers sang “Let’s talk Nigeria in a mass hysteria”. This is it. If corruption was crawling previously, now it’s walking tall. And the fake activists and so-called intellectuals who, against all common sense, trumpeted an inconceivable Buhari presidency, can’t now face up to their doing