The Essence of Politics: The Akwa Ibom Example

By Ross Alabo-George

In less than three months after taking over as the MD/CEO of the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Umana Umana, the former APC gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom in the 2015 elections, and a potential contender for the office in 2019, arranged for an emergency meeting with the governor of his state. The purpose: establishment of an Oil and Gas Free Zone in Akwa Ibom state. Isn’t that maturity?

Politics becomes valuable when grown men are able to put petty interests aside for the collective good of their people.

In the meeting of the arch-rivals, the OGFZ boss is asking the governor to provide land for the project, road infrastructure to site and gas pipeline, and some capital investment in the project. In return the OGFZ will establish an Oil and Gas free zone, obtain all necessary permits, pull potential investors, source funds for the project development.

In Rivers state , we await action from the political actors for the facilitation of economic activities at the Port Harcourt Port. We need to move.

Such bipartisan effort is the better side of politics.