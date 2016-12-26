THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAGOS AND RIVERS:

By Robinson Sibe

In Lagos, when Politicians lose an elections, they dust themselves up, go back to their businesses and prepare for the next elections. The Politicians are career men and/or business men.

In Rivers State, the Political terrain is dominated by those who have no other career other than politics. So, when they lose an election, they don’t go away. They spend every second of the day doing everything possible to undermine not just the incumbent, but the peace and stability of the state.

In Lagos, the winner is magnanimous and the loser is gracious in opposition. I have many PDP friends in Lagos who will acknowledge voluntarily, that Ambode is doing a great job. The Rivers opposition politician will even frustrate a road project the incumbent wants to do in his community. They will tell you governance is not by doing roads. They will ask you who road don epp?

In Lagos, there are seasons; time for politics, and time for joining hands to move the state forward, irrespective of who is in power. In Rivers State, everyday is for Politics. The State is perpetually charged politically.

In Lagos, professionals are attracted to politics; in Rivers, they are chased away from Politics. The CV of a Lagos Politician reads nicely. The CV of a Rivers Politician is lousy and linear: 1st job, P.A. to the S.A., 2nd Job, S.A., 3rd job, Member House of Assembly….

This is why Lagos is going up, and Rivers State is going down!

Selah!