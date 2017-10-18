THE CONTINUOUS ASSAULT AND INHUMANE TREATMENT METED OUT TO RIVERS STATE RESIDENTS BY SARS ABLY LED BY AKIN FAKOREDE.

By Ezebunwo Ichemati

This is another poignant story as narrated by Lady Joy Nne about the unprovoked ill treatment she was subjected to in the hands of some Rivers State Sars operatives on her way home around the G.R.A Everyday Emporium2 Axis Of Port Harcourt.

Having no prejudice she narrated her ordeal in a post made by Achi Godwin William-Wobodo where because of political reasons and Akin Fakorede’s loyalty to Rotimi Amaechi, he Achi tried so hard to defend the unprofessional attitude/acts of Akin Fakorede and his men at the detriment of Rivers People.

HEAR HER…

“I had an encounter with the fsars men just a few weeks back…

I was driving out from Skippers fast food restaurant on a faithful Saturday evening 3weeks… Just in front of that old Salon there, I was held in traffic …waiting for the traffic to move forward… Then these Fsars men drove right beside me, almost denting my car, they all jumped down, so I felt maybe they wanted to control traffic… I then decided to move my car a bit from theirs to avoid any misconception… But Lo and behold, one of them came upfront of me, started denting my front bonnet with his gun, he did that until he was satisfied, his fellow officers where begging him to stop, but know, he kept at it, destroyed my front bonnet and smashed my front bumper…

All these happened because I tried to shift for them to pass… I didn’t have a gun on me, my window was wound up, I didn’t speak to these men, I didn’t have any confrontation with any of them, but because he saw I’m a woman, he chose to disrespect me in the best way he can.

Fixing my bumper and bonnet cost me a lot, cus I even had to go spray it after repairs.

While he was busy destroying my property, I was scared, because I’ve heard cases of men getting shot at, for no reason at all, so I just sat in my car, waited for him to enjoy in his destruction, after he felt good about himself, he entered there car and zoomed off.

So whoever is typing long thesis to deflate this situation with fsars… I don’t even have words”.

THE EARLIER WE STOP PLAYING POLITICS WITH THIS SARS ISSUE THE BETTER FOR THE COMMON POOR MASSES WHO DO NOT HAVE THE POLICE/POLITICAL CONNECTION TO CONTACT WHEN BEING COWED.

#RiversLivesMatter

#RiversWillRise

E.P.I.C

SON OF REBISI KINGDOM.