THE BURDEN OF THE POOR AND NIGERIA’S VALUES SYSTEM

By Oraye St Franklyn

The things that happen in Nigeria under this administration are amazing.

A poor Police man doing his job was knocked down by a rich politician and Minister for Transportation whose intention was to kill the poor Policeman at worst or inflict serious bodily harm on him at best. Now the victim of that attack, the Police man, is being primed to be charged for the attempted murder of his assailant, the Minister and rich politician simply because he must be used as a scapegoat to undo his principal.

The poor man, someone’s husband, father, brother and child, who was lucky to have survived the attack by the whiskers for doing his job has been turned to a villian simply because he survived and the aggressor/villian, a victim. What if he had died? The precedents we set in this country will burn it oh!!!

The DC SCID and all those who are being pressured to sacrifice this courageous poor officer should know that it is the spirit of the force that they would be undermining. Sacrificing Citizen Sule amounts to killing the spirit of service in the Nigeria Police. It would boomerang.

Although they say a cockroach cannot get justice in the court of Chickens, let’s not forget that cow wey no get tail, na God dey drive am fly.