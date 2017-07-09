The Bible Will Always Be Fulfilled.

It is not in your Bible that your enemies shall fight themselves.

Issaih 19:2 And I will set the Egyptians against the Egyptians:

They framed Wike to had bribed INEC officials. Wike handed it over to God through thanksgiving. God steps in and fight back and cause their own EFCC expose where their main principal hid $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000.

They paid online bloggers, journalists and social media gurus and expert to paint Wike, PDP and Rivers State black. God step in to fight for us and expose how they paid and share 50k each.

They planned State of emergency in Rivers State, did everything humanly and politically possible to achieve their aim, but God cause them to jam rock. God also steps in and they almost linch themselves at Gokana. They planned rallies and and counter rallies.

They said Wike this Wike that. They vowed in agreement that over their dead bodies will Nyesom Wike be governor of Rivers State. God step in again and today we here their leader saying they don’t have characters and cannot get flag of their mushroom party now.

Never fight a man under the Grace of God.

By Dormene Mbea