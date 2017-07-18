THE BEAUTY AND THE BEASTS

“Obasanjo’s infantile statement that women controlled GEJ government. The media frenzy over Oduah’s overpriced armored cars bought for her department, while I personally witnessed changes to airports. And a few other things that made me realise that it appears that those who actually bring improvements to their departments were singled out for the loudest corruption rumours, while we know that all politicians are basically corrupt.

So after placing Stella Oduah and Ngozi Iweala under my proper Economics scrutiny, I decided to check on the hallmarks of Diezani’s ministerial performance and was truly embarrassed. Her Local Content Act was impeccable and had been long awaited. Foreign oil companies had to be forced to use local contractors and raw materials. Then, there was the Petroleum Industry Bill that was to plug loopholes used to rob us by the oil companies, the decentralizaton and commercialization of NNPC, a fairer system of renumerating the oil producing areas etc. To cap it was the removal of the oil subsidies that will provide millions of jobs to the SS/SE through the development of a private petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.

No wonder she was the most vilified minister in the history of Nigeria. She became a Saddam Hussein. I couldn’t but go back to read the epic book, THE SEVEN SISTERS, and see how the beautiful intelligent Sista was being devoured by the Beasts of No Nation. As far back as 1998, I had read in a USA economics weekly that the development of a private petrochemical/plastic/pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria will take a minimum of 5million jobs from the USA economy.

Seeing what Diezani was doing, I knew the Seven Sisters and the Western powers were going to get them out of power. The removal of oil subsidies was the beginning of the end of the government, as civil groups backed by the Western powers nearly brought down the government. The simple logic is as long as the government regulates the price of petroleum products, no sane businessman will make a huge long term investment of $8billion to build a private refinery.

Subsidies had been introduced in the early 1970s along with Gowon’s other ‘MONEY IS NOT A PROBLEM BUT HOW TO SPEND’ economic policies that forever messed up Nigerian consumption patterns. It was argued that subsidies will prevent the gap between the rich and poor from widening, however this was a fallacy since the subsidies were paid to rich oil marketers and our economic disparity grew exponentially ever since… the poor couldn’t afford a car while the middle classes owed several. Give us subsidies in health, where the poor need it, and not petrol.

Anyway, Diezani came in and wanted to change everything around, forcing local content to stop transfer pricing and capital flight by oil companies, stopping subsidies that prevented local private investment in refineries, increasing Niger Delta share, without caring that the Seven Sisters were going to bring hell onto her earth.

From Nigeria being one of the top 3 oil exporters to the USA, our exports to USA fell to nearly zero as the SEVEN SISTERS oil companies divested and resorted to blackmail. Regardless of the USA oil sanctions, she went ahead and Nigeria turned to India and other Asian markets. They then became very personal and nasty by threatening her life to the point whereby she could no longer leave her home. Regardless, the threats she continued holding her meetings and doing her job from the safety of her home.

When the personal assassination attempts failed with the attempted kidnapping of her and her son, the character assassination campaign rose to unimaginable heights. From allegations of financial embezzlement to moral and sexual rumours of her sleeping with everyone in government. This was a woman that had worked for 17yrs in Shell and was the first female executive director of Shell in Nigeria. She had used the experience gained in the field to try to better her people, but was tarnished as a petty thief and whore!

Since the change of her government, Chief Akande of the APC has come out to accuse his co-conspirators that the oil companies backed Saraki’s faction against Tinubu’s faction in the NASS to ensure the killing of the PIB bill. A week later, it was announced that the PIB bill was dead and to be redrawn with the approval of the oil companies!

So, that is how the oil Beauty got devoured by the oil Beasts. It is a sad testament that our best professionals in their respective fields were sabotaged and tarnished when it mattered most. Ngozi Iweala, Nigerians foremost Economist from IMF, Segun Aganga, Nigerians foremost fund manger from Rothchilds, Diezani Allison-Madueke, first female executive director of Shell etc were to replaced by moralists, feudalists and ignoramuses.

Now, we await proof of the corruption allegations. Pricewaterhouse was called in and found no evidence of corruption, yet it did not abate. One would have expected evidence of the missing billions alleged by the financial jihadist, Sanusi, who started the campaign of calumny and corruption against the government to pave way for his North kinsman, Buhari.

Instead of continuing the process of commericalizing NNPC and freeing it from politicians, as prescribed by the PIB, which even prevents the president from giving out oil wells like IBB gave Folorunsho Alakija, this new government has decided to keep NNPC and the oil in their personal control and pockets. All the good works are to be reversed as dictated by the Beasts of No Nation.

I would rather starve to death than work for Nigeria, and woe be unto any child of mine that decides to drag my family name in mud in an effort to work for the benefit of Nigeria. Nigerians are ignorant, vile and schadenfreude! Traits that will condemn us to everlasting slavery and mediocrity is my conclusion from my experience of living in Nigeria since 2008.”

-Prince Justice 2017