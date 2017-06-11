THE ARREST OF HON. BAR FRANC UTOO ESQ. IS CONDEMNABLE, RASH, UNDEMOCRATIC AND A WANTON INFRINGEMENT ON HIS INALIENABLE RIGHTS CODIFIED IN OUR LAWS AND RECOGNISED CONVENTIONALLY

The tormentors of humanity, the oppressors of the powerless and the scavengers of our human rights are at it again.

The arrest of Hon. Bar Franc Utoo clearly orchestrated by the ruffian who parades himself as the APC chairman in Benue state, Comrade Abba Yaro is a big blow to our democracy, fundamental values as a nation and our collective good.

This is a big mistake. Franc Utoo is a sacred cow who enjoys the unflinching support of all the Benue youths. He must therefore be released forthwith.

We can no longer fold our arms while our leaders and progressive minded Democrats are sporadically hounded into detention for the sole reason of washing the linen of the evil men before the public.

We call on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Utoo else, we will mobilise the youths to expend every resources within the armbits of the law and at our disposal to ensure the enforcement of his rights and the enthronement of the rule of law.

Comrade Okpe Sylvanus

Political Commentator And Civil Rights Activist