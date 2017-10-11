THE ARMY FREE MEDICARE; NDIGBO, RUN!

By Charles Ogbu.

If you are Igbo and you are entertaining the thought of taking part in that atrocious iniquity masqueradlng as THE FREE MEDICAL SERVICE by the Nigerian army as part of their murderous Operation Python Dance nonsense in Ala-Igbo, the gods of our land have mandated me to warn you that you are simply dancing Surugede with your life.

Ejim n’aka na unu ma na Surugede bu egwu ndi mmuo. (Surugede is a dance of the spirit)

Do not accept any free thing from Buhari or his army.

Let me repeat this in capital letter.

DO NOT ACCEPT ANY FREE MEDICARE FROM BUHARI AND HIS ARMY.

DON’T TRUST THEM FOR ANYTHING.

Nekwa gi nekwa monkey pox. Ekwuchakwaa m!

This govt has proven beyond every doubt that hating on Ndigbo is their number 1 point agenda.

He who hates a woman can’t possibly love her children. Use your tongue and count your teeth.

This army murdered us inside a church and even bathed us with acid simply for remembering our Biafra heros on May-29-30, 2016 in what Amnesty International described as “hate-induced killing” by the army. When something is said to be hate-induced, it means it was done out of nothing but hate. Please Google that amnesty report and read for yourself. And the soldier who led that murderous Operation, one major T.O Ibrahim, was rewarded with a promotion.

Few weeks ago, this same army drowned our people in mud water in Abia state for no reason other than pure hate. We all saw the grotesque video.

As I type this, they are occupying our land with the attendant savagery. Yesterday, they invaded Nnamdi Kanu’s house and carted away his property after trying to kill him.

How can such a murderous army of occupation now turn around to want to give you free medical service??

You tell them say you dey sick??

Can the hawk give free Medicare to the chick?

Any army that can kill and maim you and bath you with raw acid and still drown you in mud water, such an army DOES NOT mean you well. Accepting free Medicare from such an army is nothing short of suicide. And if you die, nekwa gi, nekwa hell fire.

Since their herdsmen couldn’t finish the job, maybe this might do the magic.

If you are in dire need of free Medicare, get in touch let us raise fund for you here. As a collective, we can do so many thing.

Don’t trust this govt. Fear your politicians and elites even more. With small threat or promise of one juicy post like that, they will gladly sell you out and even collect change ontop. In fact, fear them pass as you dey fear Buhari and his murderous soldiers.

Your killer CANNOT be your healer.

Let them take their medical service to the IDPs in the NorthEast. Ndigbo are not sick.

How can a govt that does not have ordinary Panadol and cotton wool in Asorock health center claim they are giving their citizens free Medicare??

A man who will dash me cloth MUST NOT be naked.

This message is from the gods of Ala-Igbo. Charles Ogbu is simply the Eze-mmuo.

Ngwanu, ga gwazie ndi yardi unu.