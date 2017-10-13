THE ARMY AS AN EASTERN BOGEYMAN!

By Kenneth Ikonne

If I was in the East, and word had come to me indicating that soldiers were visiting schools to forcibly inoculate pupils as part of the ongoing “Operation Python Dance”, i would be among the very first persons to sprint down to my child’s school to spirit him to safety. As a matter of fact, it would have been an act of sheer folly not to do so! Not to do so would be to accord unearned trust to an army that has, in the course of the same “Operation Python Dance”, committed appalling and unspeakable crimes against humanity, including forcing unarmed civilians to drown themselves in a brackish pond! Is it then to give a few harmful inoculations that a gross violator of human rights cannot do? Was a pupil, Master Somtochukwu, not gruesomely gunned down during Rochas Okorocha’s demolition of Ekeonunwa market in Owerri just the other day?Oh, we think the kids are not listening and watching?

To wait to verify the authenticity of the story before doing the needful could also have proved a fatal error. As a matter of fact, the balance of convenience justifies the impulsive response: the injury that could have occurred to the pupils, had the story been true, far outweighs what ever loss the pupils have now incurred by losing a day’s study!

Visuals of infants bailing spiritedly away from unseen soldiers evoke pathos, and show that even in the imagination of innocent minors in the East, the Army has now sunk to a bogeyman! I salute the Eastern parents who demonstrated sufficient presence of mind and proactively did the needful, notwithstanding that the story eventually turned out to be a hoax!