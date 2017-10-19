STRAIGHT QUESTIONS FOR THE SARS COMMANDER, CSP AKIN FAKOREDE

By Amb Engr Nkiru Homann

1) Was he the one captured in camera, leading a SARS team into Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre to disrupt collation during the last legislative rerun election?

2) If, in any case, it wasn’t him, does he have an identical twin brother who is also a SARS commander in Rivers State?

3) What business does SARS have with a Collation Centre where no robbery, kidnapping or cult-related incident was going on?

4) Who is the State Commander and boss of the SARS operatives involved in the extortion, armed robbery and kidnapping incident which led to a shoot out with policemen from the IGP Special Unit, as reported in the Police Wireless Message?

5) Under whose watch did blood-thirsty SARS operatives open fire and murder on Mr. Ajibade Ademisoya, an innocent and unarmed taxi driver in Rumuakunde Community in Emohua LGA?

6) Apart from the SARS special police unit under his control, why haven’t other special police units been in the news for negative conducts such as extortion, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, extra judicial killings and other ugly crimes against Rivers people day in day out?

7) Since the commencement of rainy season this year, how many common Rivers people has he gone to welcome specially, provide his acclaimed water-tight security and passionately provide umbrella shelter, apart from the likes of Dr. Dakuku Peterside and other APC chieftains in Rivers State?

8) If he is so honourable as he claims to be, why has he not considered his transfer from Rivers State, even constituted authorities, like the governor; members of Rivers State House of Assembly and members of National Assembly, which represent the conscience of Rivers people have on several occasions asked for his transfer?

9) Why has he, CSP Akin Fakorede, been jumping from one media house to another trying to tinker the self-destroyed image of SARS, as though he is the Police PRO , if actually he is not internally fighting a fierce battle with his conscience?