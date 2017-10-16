SOUTHERNERS DEFENDING BUHARI NEED PSYCHOTIC EVALUATION

By Samuel Ajayi

In the last three weeks, I have received private inbox messages from at least THREE northerners; one a female, the other two males. (I actually screenshot one of them) They took exception to my incessant criticism of President Buhari but ALL of them admitted that he had UNFAIRLY FAVOURED the North in terms of appointments, strategic engagement and general governmental presence.

One was from Kano, one from Kaduna and one from Bauchi.

The one from Bauchi said he wished the president could do something to change the perception that he is a Northern president.

These were northerners. Supposed beneficiaries of the glaring lopsidedness. They honestly admitted it. The lady actually said and I quote: “I can’t deny it sir.”

YET, SOME OF MY SOUTHERN, ESPECIALLY, YORUBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS WHO DON’T BENEFIT ANYTHING FROM BUHARI ARE THE ONES TRYING TO RAISE ANYTHING TO DEFEND BUHARI!

I wish I could rationalise this but I am just lost. These are guys who, if they go to Abuja for government job interview, a man from Katsina will naturally have edge over them. Not because of qualification but for his state of origin.

Let me come with just THREE scenarios:

* 57 slots to Katsina during DSS recruitment. Less than 40 for entire South-west.

* 11 NNPC Board members. EIGHT from the North, THREE from the South. In fact, FIVE from the core North.

* Interior Minister is from the North-East and all Parastatals under the ministry are headed by Northerners.

And yet, you come here and defend this glaring and unforgivable imbalance.

Facebook should insist on psychiatric evaluation before allowing some people to continue to use its services!