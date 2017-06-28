Some news stories, if I may quote Trump are just fake news and outright balderdash…

And one of such fake news is what was reportedly said by Hembe’s lawyer last week after their loss at the supreme court. He is on record as having said their loss was due majorly to the fact the Benue State government induced the Justices with 400 million mullah, and that they knew of this a week or so before the final judgement was delivered, and yet they did nothing about it. Phew!

Lest we forget, the homes of some Justices and Judges were about 7 months ago raided on suspicion of criminal conduct. And arising from that raid, Large sums of cash in various currencies where found in the homes of some of them and they are currently being prosecuted for that…

One would therefore think that with all that has happened in the Judiciary and to our judicial officers in the last couple of months no Judge or Justice of the supreme court will want to dabble into the messy and murky waters of Justice for mullah judgement again but, you never know…particularly with us humans.

If the Hembe legal team have hard core evidence to support their allegations against the Justices, then I will advise that they approach the NJC to have the Justices involved in this criminal enterprise…of justice for sale to the highest bidder investigated and sanctioned accordingly if found guilty.

400 million mullah bribe to Justices of the supreme court in this season…I seriously doubt it.

By Nat Apir