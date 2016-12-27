So, Pastor Adeboye is now the pet hate of the benighted APC folk?

Nnamdi Okosieme

I guess it was Adeboye who sent the murderous Fulani herdsmen on the rampage in Ekiti before Governor Fayose did the sensible thing any right-thinking leaders should do by stopping them in their tracks.

Are these mindless, tactless and benighted APC charlatans oblivious of the tragedy unfolding in Southern Kaduna? Are they unaware of the number of lives brutally decimated in the last few days?

It is interesting to hear a certain Awe character suggest that Pastor Adeboye may have been bribed by Fayose; the truth is, only a convoluted mind will generate such nonsense. I suggest Mr. Awe and anyone who believes him should proceed to the nearest specialist hospital to have the cotton wool occupying the space of their brains, surgically removed.