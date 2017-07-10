So much insecurity in our land…

Travelers please be warned; for about one week now motorists along Kaduna – Abuja express way have been constantly attacked by heavily armed kidnappers resulting in numerous deaths and many abductions.

This has been happening in broad daylight despite the said deployment of about 900 policemen along that road. The murderous criminals said to be in uniform open fire on any vehicles that refuse to stop and abduct people from those do.

Let me repeat that this has been on going for about one week now at around the same location (near Abuja outskirts around Jere junction) without any respite or meaningful intervention by the security agencies. Even today 09/07/2017 an operation was said to have been carried out with some people taken away. Please pass this on to all friends and loved ones

May the Almighty protect us and bring the criminals to book.

▪OJ Hosea