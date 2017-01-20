So Buhari don run?

By Chibiko A.

Prior to the 2015 Presidential Election, Muhammadu Buhari, the APC Presidential Candidate through a well-funded propaganda machine, promoted himself as a courageous general, incorruptible and a man focused on development.

With the help of stolen monies from Rivers, Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Oyo States, Buhari purchased key propaganda media outlets and used them to mislead Nigerians. CNN’S Christianne Amanpour, Premium Times, Sahara Reporters, Channels Television, Punch and The Nation were placed at Buhari’s beck and call. They spinned all manners of lies, promoted a candidate without an agenda aside the shouting of ‘Chanji’. They swept his lack of WAEC certificate under the carpet, claiming that a Buhari with NEPA bill is better than Jonathan with a PhD.

As President over the last 18months, Muhammadu Buhari has proved to be a coward. Failing to work for Nigerians and allowing his Fulani brothers destroy the country.

As President, Muhammadu Buhari shies away from taking responsibilities. He runs away when it gets hot. He blames everyone, except himself.

Today, the country is drifting away towards the edge of the precipice. Buhari has done nothing to halt this ugly drift.

Security in the country has completely collapsed. Don’t be deceived by the propaganda of Channels, Punch and Sahara Reporters. There is nowhere in the country that is safe. Buhari as Commander in chief has lost touch with reality.

In Lagos and Ogun States, armed robbers and kidnappers have dislodged the police and other security agencies. Bank robberies are normal occurrences. Buhari’s media associates will never report these infractions. You only read them in the social media.

The explosion of armed robbery threatens Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo and Delta States. Fulani herdsmen have killed more people since Buhari took over than Boko Haram. They destroyed the very essence of communal living. Buhari has always been afraid of talking about the killer Fulani herdsmen.

Since Buhari assumed power, Boko Haram has killed more soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces. The economy has collapsed and the administration has nothing to point to as a tangible achievement.

He has turned INEC into the worst rigging machine in the country. If it is not APC, then it must be inconclusive.

But by far the worst of Buhari’s failures as a non performing President was the “accidental bombing” of Rann. The government claims 90 persons have been killed so far.

No other event exposes Buhari’s cowardice than the Rann Tragedy. This tragedy had never happened before. A group of helpless Nigerians were bombed to death and injuries by their own Air Force.

For reasons best known to Buhari, he dodged going to commiserate with the bereaved and comfort the wounded. He sent a so called “high powered delegation “. Buhari forgot how he criticised Jonathan each time Boko Haram bombed Nigerians. Today, the Nigerian Air Force bombed helpless displaced persons and Buhari turned his back on them.

For a moment, imagine if this gruesome mass murder happened under Jonathan. Imagine what Channels Television and other APC media outlets would have done. Right now, Channels Television is inviting all manner of clowns to explain away this tragedy, blame others and exonerate Buhari.

Buhari runs a murderous administration. The Military and the police have killed more people in cold blood than at any other time. The Shiites and the Indigenous People of Biafra have lost close to 2000 members to trigger happy security agents acting under the direction of Buhari.

Nothing is working anywhere in the country. Power supply has degenerated, non academic staff are on strike across the universities, while resident doctors are usually on warning strikes. Agriculture, Federal roads, housing , education and empowerment programmes have gone under. The administration has become a horrible nightmare, delivering on nothing and offering excuses on everything. Nigerians are now full time beggars, suffering unprecedented hardship. The worst in a lifetime.

With mounting social media criticisms, Buhari has fled the counyry–e don run. Each time, there is a burning issue, Buhari finds a medical reason to escape. By the time he returns, his media aides would have “spended” so much money on the media that they would have swept the matter under the carpet .

Running away will not make the problems disappear. The problems will await his retum.

Buhari must realise that leadership is way beyond mouthing “kwarushiom”, while he spends over N6trillion with nothing to show. He has imitated his former boss, Sani Abacha. Abacha set up failed banks tribunal, jailed people, but when he died it was discovered that he was monstrously corrupt. Where are the funds that accrued to the Fedetal Government since 2015 through revenue generation and loans? Of course, the grass cutter regime is devouring a lot.

What a pity, a President who has abandoned his people when they need him the most. So Buhari don run?