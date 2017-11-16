SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF A DEMOCRATIC ELECTION IN ANAMBRA STATE.

The peaceful people of ANAMBRA this morning woke up to see their streets being taken over by these men. One will be forced to ask if it’s a war happening on Saturday. Why masked satanic looking men?? And yet you had the audacity to remove the security of the governor.

THIS IS A TIP OF THE ICEBERG ON WHAT WILL PAN OUT IN 2019…………. But the force of the people will prevail when their backs are pushed to the ropes. SAME ANTICS FROM THE CLUELESS MEN; SAME OLD BARBARIC ANTICS………

AFTER THE OPERATION PYTHON DANCE; COMES THE OPERATION ELECTION CLEARANCE

#Still on Jesus is Lord

Nicholas Endeley