SEN. ABE IS DISUNITING AND POLARISING RIVERS APC — DR. WORLU

“You guys miss the point made by Amaechi. Amaechi is not angry with Magnus because he is aspiring to be governor or because he doesn’t see him as a governorship material.

Magnus has refused to obey Amaechi’s directive, as leader of the party, that we should all keep our ambitions for now and rebuild the party. That there must be a platform on which to run. Others, including my humble self, have obeyed the said directive.

What Magnus is doing is further disuniting, polarising the party and no good leader can tolerate that. Abe needs Amaechi and all of us to succeed if he gets the ticket but cannot get the ticket, let alone succeed, taking this trajectory.”

– Dr. Gift Worlu

