RIVERS STATE IS SAFE: WE ARE NOT AT WAR!

You de-market Rivers State because of politics. What we should be doing is to be reaching out to our localities, letting people know the foolishness of committing evil, appeal to their consciences, letting them know the futility and eternal consequences of committing crimes especially the heinous crimes of killing and harming fellow humans. The reality of this matter is that no one can secure another. Where most people live in this our society can just be raided by evil-minded people, and the people there wiped out, how do you explain that? You blame the government? Right? The truth is, government cannot post security everywhere in every nook and cranny of our society. It’s not practicable. People should stop committing evil. Let’s fear God. Why should a human, a mere mortal, take the life of another? And then another human, in his/her demented mind is blaming another. Let the man planning to kill another stop. Let the man planning any form of evil stop. Heaven is real, hell is real. What you sow you will reap.

There is nowhere in the world that is absolutely safe but decent people live and make their environment conducive for themselves. Why must I kill you? Why? For what?

Rivers State Government under Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has demonstrated capacity and clearly shown commitment for security of lives and properties in the state. He has shown this in different ways like by providing logistics support to security agencies not even under the control of the state government, by introducing the AMNESTY PROGRAMME, different Empowerment programmes, execution of people oriented projects, and he has consistently appealed to the people to shun evil acts.

We can’t have security men policing every home in the state. It is not feasible and cannot happen. Therefore, let evildoers STOP…

©Bernard Odike