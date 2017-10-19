Rivers People Vs SARS

Newman Ibuchi

The activities of the Rivers Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Akin Fakorede is an embarrassment to all security services. SARS in Rivers state has become an embarrassment to all Rivers people who believe in the rule of law. It is one thing to stand against crime, but it becomes a source of concern when the same unit established to protect lives and properties is fingered in criminal extortion, extra judicial killings, maiming and kidnapping. The complaints against this unit of the Nigeria Police Force is endless.

The questions on everyone’s lips are;

Why has the Inspector General of Police remained mute in the face of these complaints?

Could it be that SARS in Rivers state has become a militia group of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to raise the bar of criminality in the state?

Is the IG part of a plot script to keep Akin Fakorede in Rivers state to rob, kill and rape Rivers people?