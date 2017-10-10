REUNION WITH UNCLE SOLA

By Imam Imam

The last two days have been full of joyful emotion for me. For close to 30 years, I’ve been longing to meet with Sola Ajewusi, the amiable ex-corper who taught me at Demonstration Nursery/Primary School, TC Yola.

You see, the thing with uncle Sola was the fact that he was no ordinary teacher or ordinary ‘corper’. And I will explain.

His place of primary assignment was not our school, but somehow, he found it convenient to start evening drama lessons for us. So thrilled was he with our performance as a group that he struck a deal NTA and Gongola Television (GTV) to start airing children programs he produced.

From short dramas to poetry presentations, we eventually acted in a drama series titled ‘Problems Island’ that lasted a whole year. It was well received by children in the late 80s in the old Gongola State.

The name of our school became known all over the state, while we the actors became mini-celebrities. Whenever we attended events organised by the Ministry or Media outlets, we became easily recognisable from among our peers. I was cast as Hakuri, the main protagonist in the series.

I left Yola in 1990 at the start of my secondary education. From school, Uncle Sola eventually established a youth drama club in town. It represented the state at the National Festival for Arts and Culture in Kano in 1991 and the young chaps from Yola emerged top in their category.

Sola Ojewusi moulded our young minds to appreciate diversity, hard work and to fully express ourselves in any given situation. Before he came into my life, I was shy especially in public, since then, he developed my communication skills and helped in tilting my interest to media and public relations.

Today, he’s a respected media personality. He’s the publisher of THE LAGOSIAN magazine, and a good author with a number of books in his name. He’s also a regular analyst on CHANNELS, TVC and NTA.

This post is to appreciate him, and to tell him thank you for the special role he played in our lives at that very young age.

If every corper would have the impact he had on our lives, the world would be a better place.

Thank you Uncle Sola. Now that I’ve found you, I won’t let you get away again. Let’s enjoy this ride once more.