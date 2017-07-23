RE: Adesina’s PMB and the descendants of Shimei

BY EMMANUEL OGBECHE

The Bible does not contain a lie and it is a two edged sword; “…piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

So when Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, decided to embark on the heretical journey of quoting the Good Book to justify the inanity of his boss’ absence for over 70 days from the country, he should have taken cognizance of this fact as pastor.

For a regime that vouchsafed transparency and accountability as its mantra, is it not late in the day for Mr Adesina to now acknowledge that “President Buhari has been indisposed since the beginning of the year?”

Adesina and co at the Presidency had spurned webs after webs of falsehood as to the president’s health until the man himself after returning from one of his medical trips told the nation, “I have never been this sick all my life.”

So for the presidential aide to hide behind Biblical quotes to threaten and spew curses at those who differ with this regime as if we are not in a democracy is to ignore the fact that scripture answers to scripture.

If Adesina thinks like Elijah that he is the only prophet in the land, he needs to wake up from his delirium to know that they are 7,000 that are yet to bow down to Baal. Besides, Adesina needs to convince the elect whose prophet he is: God or man!

If anything, his utterances persuade one to bring to mind 2 Timothy 4:3-4 which says: “3 For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.

Four: “They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.”

It is also pertinent to remind him that Nigeria is not a monarchy that David (which PMB is not) will anoint Solomon (who is even the Solomon?) to take over from him with a promise to cut off the head of Shimei.

Even if that were to happen, it is surprising that a self-acclaimed pastor will forget so easily that John the Baptizer, a good man by every stretch, was still beheaded by Herod to satisfy the indulgence of his young daughter. But what was the fate of Herod?

All Nigerians needed was disclosure as empathy does not happen in a vacuous state, but those whom Adesina serves hold Nigerians in contempt, therefore, cannot bear the weight of truth.

While Adesina makes those threatening innuendoes, let him be guided by the fate of those who abused power even in the Good Book he choose to quote in breach. A word is enough!

Ogbeche, editor of The Abuja Inquirer, sent this piece from Abuja