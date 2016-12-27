PRAYER REQUEST FOR SOUTHERN KADUNA

By Alexander Mbaka

My Bible tells me in the book of John chapter 16 verse 2 that

“They will put you out of the synagogue; in fact,the time is coming when anyone who kills you will think they are offering a service to God.”

Above are words that have been there before this time.They were said before the ugly ara we are in now.Therefore,this is a prophecy that is fulfilling and it implies we are serving a living God,a Father that knows the end from the beginning.

The pictures below are some of the houses burnt down in a village called Goska in southern kaduna courtsy the imposed curfew and the threat to arrest any person that engages in selfdefence when attacked.

In times like this,our prayer point should be God,help us to be able to stand to the end in Jesus’ name.