POLITICAL MISINFORMATION; RIVERS STATE’S ECONOMIC ALBATROSS.

“What I am seeing is totally different from what I had in mind. The image they painted made me think Rivers State was insecure and inhabitable.” Almost every Rivers resident that has interacted with guests to the state has heard this opinion expressed severally and in different words. Another interesting occurence is when you travel to other states and mention that you live in Rivers State. In addition to bewildered looks you would start hearing questions like “how do you survive there?”.

Whatever your opinion or the side of the divide you fall in, one fact cannot be denied, the perception/opinion people outside Rivers State have of the state is an awful, terrible, far distortion from the real suituation of the state. The common perception is that Rivers State is in upheavel and totally inhabitable so of course since there isn’t normal societal activity business cannot be run there.

To understand what is happening to us as a people we would need to understand the cause and the effect of this outsider (investor) distorted view of our society. Only then would we appreciate it’s effect on our future and collective destiny.

The narrative that led to this misconception of Rivers State was started by people who needed to paint Rivers State in the worst possible light to enable them access to security agents and the “Federal Might” to better their electoral fortunes.

When the stories aimed at blackwashing the state started many saw it like the parrotting of politicians locked in electoral contest but now the elections are over the effect of their concerted, continious exageration of Rivers State as an unsafe and inhabitable state is taking its toll on the economy of the state.

A recent example of this lie and exaggeration was done on the 26th of June when Hon Chidi Loyd on AIT’s program Focus Nigeria. Chidi Loyd a former majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the leader of APC in Emuoha LGA said and i quote “Over 100 people were beheaded during the Rivers at 50 Celebration. You wake up in the morning to see human heads littered on the Streets”.

Rivers people know this is a blatant and wicked lie but it was told on national television with prospective investors and people outside the state must have watched that program. Similar lines have been played by other Rivers sons in his party which has led to this misconception of the state of Rivers state. It’s been over a year since the 25th of March 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari while speaking at an event of his party tagged Rivers State “Nigeria’s most deadly state”, and the Rivers man took it sitting. None of us have even bothered or wondered to ask why after such a daming opinion there has been no special action, no tax force not even a pin has been moved by the Federal government by the way of extra security for the state.

Enough of the source of this lie against our collective future now to the effect.

Uber Nigeria has created thousands of jobs in Lagos state and is set to create thousands more. When they were invited by a Rivers business man to extend their service to the state they declined out of concern for the safety of their drivers. It is bogus stories like the one told by Chidi loyd that would make Uber believe that Lagos roads are safer for drivers of unmarked vehicles than Port Harcourt roads.

Domino Pizza was given an excellent offer for them to enter the Port Harcourt market with the prospect of using it as hub for the rest of the South South. Although the economics was good, they refused to accept the offer. They were not concerned about the profit or prospects of growth but simply saw Port Harcourt as a no go area. But really, who would want to bring their business here when our men of means and position who ought to know better have gleefully described Port Harcourt as a place where you have to jump over decapitated human heads to get to work.

There is no part of Nigeria that can boast of being safer today than it was three years ago. The truth is the Nigerian economy collapsed and there is no arguing the correlation between increase in poverty and increase in crime. How you tell your story matters and there is no denying that our story has been falsely told to our detriment.

Rivers people have to realise that such false stories have an impact beyond politics as it affects job creation and our economic prosperity. The fight for a better Rivers goes beyond the government so we must be united in making sure that never again would anyone or group have free reign in selling a false image of the state to the investment community. Marshal Obuzor