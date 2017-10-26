PDP Chairmanship: Should Governors look away?

By Ike Abonyi

“Politics are always a struggle for power, disguised and modified by prudence, reason and moral pretext”- William Hurrell Mallock

To give aye answer to the above question amounts to telling the biggest shareholder of a firm to be disinterested on who becomes the company’s chairman. Such thing doesn’t happen easily even in a shareholders revolt. Without a Presidency, the governors clearly remain the major, easily the largest shareholder in the company called the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

The on- going shriek on imposition and impunity have dominated the discourse ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the main opposition Party in December 2017.

Ironically, beneficiaries of imposition and impunity in the past who may have probably lost out in the emerging political re-engineering are at the forefront of this political noise leading to the question- whether the governors should look away in seeing to who becomes the National Chairman of their party?

As plausible as the argument might seem, anybody asking the governors to look away and refuse to show interest in the process of raising and installing the leadership of the party is being economical with the political reality and such a person is merely incubating further trouble in the party.

You like their face or not, State governors and National Assembly members are indubitably the conclave of the party and are easily the principal stakeholders.

Therefore to submit to intimidation and refuse to show interest on who leads their party because of some kind of jangle from equally self-interest group amounts to following the route that leads to political suicide.

The obvious cardinal points of the main opposition party as it strives to have a rebirth through its December national convention have remained reenacting the core values of the party as enunciated by the founding fathers about 20 years ago.

Since virtually everybody in the party are on the same page on this matter, and all the top contenders for the national chairmanship position are echoing it as the right way to go, the party may as well be on the road to returning to greatness again.

But there are some unrealistic propositions flying about by various interest groups that can easily predict a post-convention crisis.

In Nigeria the only time people are favorably disposed to the other person’s view is when it tallies with their own aspirations. The real challenge inhibiting healthy and robust political debate in this country is that your view can never be right if it contradicts the other person’s view.

It makes political sense therefore to advice all the people genuinely aspiring to lead and contribute to the renaissance of this party to find a way of getting the support of critical stakeholders.

It is just sensible and realistic for anybody in PDP aspiring to be a member of the incoming National Working Committee NWC of the party from the National Chairman position to the least and who is not enjoying the backing of the forum of Governors and the caucus of the National and state assemblies of the party to quickly perish his/ her ambition. This advisory might look harsh and undemocratic, but it’s just the reality unless one wants to embark on a political rigmarole. It comes to naught endorsement of whatever form and shape from all the ex-this and ex-that if these key stakeholders cannot trust you to lead the party.

It’s clear display of poor understanding of the situation for one to continue arguing that delegates should be allowed to determine the outcome of the convention and at the same time saying that there should be no imposition. Who picks the delegates, the governors, who fund the delegates, the governors, who fund the party, the governors, who fund even the convention, still the governors?

So, why should the rule of the piper dictating the tune be adjusted now just because some people who are not enjoying the support of these critical stakeholders now want power? Who is that person among the National Chairmanship contenders who would do otherwise if placed in the position of the governors?

Even the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who recently rolled out the qualities the new national chairman of the party should possess knows too well that he was just being political as he lacks the moral standing going by his antecedents that helped to facilitate the party’s down fall.

If he Jonathan had the will power to enforce what he is now advocating for the party when he was at the driver’s seat, they would not have been where they are today.

When he influenced the sacking of Prince Vincent Ogbulafor for his poor reading of the situation when President Yar Adua died, Jonathan brought in Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo whom he could not back to push through a lasting reform for the party. As a result under Jonathan in a space of five years he had six national chairmen-Ogbulafor, Nwodo, Haliru Bello, Barage, Bamangar Tukur and finally landing in the monumental disaster, the under taker called Adamu Muazu who he brought in against all wise counsel.

It was also under Jonathan that the party structure was discarded and sidelined for some other amorphous bodies like TAN that facilitated the defeat of the party in 2015 general election.

Even now, still in line with that mistake of 2015, an eccentric and nebulous political power bloc known as forum of former Ministers and unknown to the party constitution and made up of electorally inconsequential but noisy characters have emerged struggling to carve a place for themselves.

This unclassifiable group most of whom served under Jonathan still have the burden of the 2015 electoral misadventure which was largely caused by their wrong advisories.

If the party really desires to practice things the way it should be and how it’s done in other enviable democracies of the World, it should look critically at the recommendations of Ike Ekweremadu committee which was set up when Prince Uche Secondus held sway in the party leadership table. The party should start a process of reform that should make it self-financing. The truth is that this influence of governors or other key stakeholders are not peculiar to PDP, the same applies to the ruling APC if not worse, even APGA with just a governor, several attempts by some interests to go against the governor have collapsed like a pack of cart.

National and state assemblies should start a process of law making that should make political parties self-financing, only that can the party really be said to belong to the people. But even in doing that they must brace up for the challenge because no king sheds off power to his “slaves” willingly.

Only when such legal instrument is put in place can Paul Wellstone’s view stand that “The people of this country, not special interest big money, should be the source of all political power.”

But for now in the existing political party architecture in this country, the hullabaloo over governor’s influence on the party is akin to members of an organization grumbling over the method of choosing officers in a body they have not made any financial commitment. Under the tenure of Nwodo as national chairman something in that regard was commenced with the membership e-registration which would have given the party some level of independence but the then governors under Rotimi Amaechi killed it notwithstanding that the then President and leader of the party had carried out a pilot scheme of the project in front of national cameras.

Some of those who supported the governors then are now crying about the power of governors because they or their men are no longer on the throne. No democracy strives on double standards.

Last year in Port Harcourt, during the aborted convention, before Ali Modu Sheriff severed his relationship with the governors when they were still chums, he described them as the Prince of the party, but when they fell apart they became the demons of the party.

It’s my thinking therefore that the most reasonable thing to do now really is for the elders of the party to be sincere in their counsel and for members to pray for good judgment from decision makers so that their choice remain abjured of self- centeredness so that in arriving at their decisions, it would not be another Muazu or Sheriff, once beaten, twice shy they say. God help us.