Our Okwute remains a great leader

By John Okiyi Kalu

Anambra Governorship election has been lost and won. While we wait for official results, permit me to insist that Sir Peter Obi remains one of my Igbo heroes and leadership icon.

Every Igbo man should be proud of Peter Obi, no matter what.

That every Anambra man can today hold his head high in Nigeria and effectively proudly declare “I am an Anambrarian” is due, in part, to the great work done by Okwute Ndigbo Peter Obi. He fixed education, constructed link roads, delivered on healthcare and remained above board in terms of integrity.

Yes, it was a massive blunder to allow the Anambra 2017 poll be seen as a referendum on his years in office and/or a fight between him and Governor Obiano. Those who orchestrated that are the ones that goofed.

It was candidate Oseloka versus candidate Obiano and others.

Peter Obi’s name was not on the ballot. If his name were to be on the ballot I can beat my chest and say that the outcome would have been different. Our people appreciate good leaders and Obi is certainly a good leader.

As per our man, Osita Chidoka, you fought well, ran an issue based campaign but used wrong political platform and failed crucially to raise an army of supporters at the grassroots to support your strong social media campaign.

Yet I see a future Governor Osita Chidoka of Anambra State emerging in 2021. (Someone should mark that as another prediction by me)

What Osita Chidoka need to do now is to return to PDP immediately and commence the process of forming a grassroots army. He should not allow the result of yesterday polls demoralize him; it was not a rejection of what Osita stands for but rather an affirmation of the fact that UPP has no credible election winning structure.

Should I congratulate Governor Willie Obiano at this time?

That will be procedurally wrong, at this time, yet I rejoice and celebrate with him and Anambra people.

Let’s keep moving forward until we get there as a people. Let those who won avoid over celebration: it was not a war of conquest but rather a contest between brothers.

The losers should avoid the temptation to engage in unnecessary litigations. Those litigations have underdeveloped Igbo land and actually a tool in the hands of Satan to make us waste our limited resources fighting one another.

Please congratulate whoever emerges and join hands with him to develop Anambra and Igbo land. Every Governor needs support to operate at optimum levels. Don’t fall into the litigation trap, umu nnem.

Ya gazie.

JOK