Ortom, Yaro and plans to kill Franc Utoo silently

Let’s leave ORTOM to be In peace for now since ABBA YARO has openly confessed that he was behind Franc Utoo ‘s abduction which was later twisted to an arrest. Let us allow the governor to enjoy his peace until the APC chairman says otherwise. Despite that, I must say these:

1. My finding showed that the original plan was to abduct Franc and arrange a death that would look like accident for him. The guy was so lucky that the PDP social media men quickly raised alarms which truncated the original plan to eliminate him.

2. If the plan was not to professionally eliminate Franc, the police would have sent him an invitation to report at their station in Makurdi instead of traveling to Abuja to pick him up like a common criminal. So was it ABBA YARO that planned the attempted murder or Governor ORtom?

3. Why did it take the police close to a day before they announced that Franc was in their custody, if not that they planned to murder him Silently before several alarms were raised?

4. It has been gathered that Ortom had severally threatened to take Franc out of circulation if he did not stop his open support for former governor Gabriel Suswam.

Aare writes.