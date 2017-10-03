Ortom set up Kpojime to expose himself. What an irony of life?

By Aare De Oracle

When the God of Celestial sits on his heavenly throne and does good, some ignorant people mistake it for bad. This can be likened with the case of the Justice Elizabeth Kpojime Commission of Inquiry which the governor of my maternal state, Retired Doctor Samuel Ortom, set up shortly after he assumed duties as governor to maliciously probe his predecessor, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, and some of his erstwhile appointees.

The Commission actually played to the gallery, acted on a prepared speech given to its members by our state governor who at all cost wants a case where none of the PDP chieftains starting from Gabriel will never be able to contest any election in Benue State.

No one has been able to read meanings to some critical parts of the Commission’s report as a result of a general belief that everything therein was written to nail only Suswam and his former aides.

But a critical look at an article which was published by Nigerian Concord Newspaper where I had worked as an editor-in-chief this evening showed that there are still some parts of the said reports which had actually nailed Governor Ortom, the principal architect of the malicious report.

According to Page 35 Chapter 10.1, Article (d) of the report, Salaries and Wages were also found to have increased astronomically to N2.6 billion (monthly) which is N253,737,786,385.00 billion for the 8 years which Suswam reigned as governor .

That portion says that the monthly wage bill of Benue state under former governor Gabriel Suswam was N2.643,101.51 billion.

Below is Nigerian Concord’s report on the Page 35, Chapter 10 of the Kpojime report.:

“This report, a copy which was obtained by this newspaper has indirectly shown that the current governor of Benue state, Mr. Samuel Ortom, is telling lies that the wage bill is N4.2 billion.

“The report stressed that total amount which Suswam spent on salaries for state civil servants and all his political appointees for the period of eight years was =N= 253, 737,786,385.00 which was N2.6 billion monthly.

“The report says: “The major reasons for the astronomical increase in salaries and wage bill with this period were salary adjustments and defective payroll management. The manual payroll system was grossly compromised and abused.

“The e-payment and biometric payroll system that was later introduced at high cost to government could not eliminate the incidence of ghost workers due to deliberate manipulation of the system”

“However, when Ortom assumed duties as governor, he said many times in the media that he had terminated the appointments of some civil servants that were reportedly employed during Suswam’s last days and as well sacked thousands of ghost workers in the state.

“He also said that some senior officials who were due for retirement had been retired by his administration. As a result of this, everyone in Benue were expecting that the wage bill would drop to about N2billion monthly.

“Instead, the governor came and said at different times that the wage bill was N8b, N5.2b and later N4.2 billion.

“Those who spoke with this newspaper said that the governor should quickly address the public on why his own wage bill should be N4.2b when the Kpojime Commission of inquiry which he himself set up to probe Suswam and some others had explained that the wage bill is just N2.6b.

“They said Ortom should openly make it known why the wage bill should double the N2.6b which the Kpojimes report says especially when he had claimed to have sacked thousands of ghost workers, some civil servants that were reportedly employed during Suswam’s last days, and as well retired thousands of top civil servants that had been due for retirement.

“All efforts to reach the governor and his media aides proved abortive as all the calls made to their phone numbers were ignored”

