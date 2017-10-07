ONLY THE JONATHANS ARE CORRUPT, THE BUHARIS ARE INCORRUPTIBLE 

Muhammadu Buhari started his anti corruption crusade with $2.1bn Dasukigate, Sambo Dasuki was arrested, Raymond Dokpesi, Fani Kayode, Musuliu Obanikoro, Olisa Metuh, and Reuben Abati were also arrested in connection with Dasukigate.

While the government was busy wanking and masturbating with the gale of arrests and media frenzy that trailed the episodic drama, Dasuki opened up that Buhari also benefited from the $2.1bn arms fund, Dasuki reveled that he bought 2 bulletproof SUVs for Buhari from the money, he also gave him $300,000 from the same money. But Buhari denied collecting any money from Dasuki, he said he only got 2 bulletproof SUVs form him as his entitlement being a former head of state. Muhammadu Buhari forgot that former heads of state entitlements have never come from the office of the NSA before but office of the SGF, they said those accusing Buhari are the corrupt people fighting back. And that was how Dasukigate died a natural death.

The allegation of MTN N500m bribery scandal involving Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari popped up. Tukur Buratai’s multi million dollars Dubai mansions were uncovered. Abdurrahman Dambazau arms procurement fraud was reveled. Rotimi Amaechi’s several attempts to bribe Supreme Court justices to give APC favorable election judgment were exposed. Kayode Fayemi’s corruption allegation also came up, but Buhari shamelessly told the whole world that all the corruption allegation leveled against people in his government are false because he checked them before appointing them.

Then the Senate exposed how the then SGF, Lawal Babachir used N270m to cut grass in IDP camps, Buhari’s government cleared him of any wrong doing, the government also cleared Ibrahim Magu of the weighty corruption allegations leveled against him, in fact, Muhammadu Buhari officially wrote the Senate that both men are clean. Then when Ikoyi orphaned money once again exposed how corrupt this government is, he suspended Babachir that he cleared twice of the same allegation. Up till this moment the report of the probe panel is not known to the public.

A witness told the court that Buhari’s lawyer who was representing him in the certificate suit gave the presiding judge, Justice Adeniyi Ademola N500,000 at the period the case was still on but they said it wasn’t a bribe but a gift.

Just recently one of Buhari’s ministers, Ibe Kachikwu tactically exposed the biggest single corruption case in the history of this country, a whooping $25bn fraud in a government of saints? If Buhari that is the petroleum minister can approve contracts worth $25bn without due process and transparency, then why are we still talking about anti graft war under this government?

There is a whole lot of looting massively going on in this government but the only corrupt people they know are Jonathan’s men.

▪Princewill Emejuru