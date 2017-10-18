ON THE THREAT/RUMOUR/SCARE OF (UN)AUTHORISED INOCULATION IN RIVERS STATE TODAY

On the above, a lot of opinions and views have been expressed. Some people said it was true. Some say it was not true. Others said they heard. While some said they saw the soldiers. Some have even confronted and insulted one another in the process.

Whatever the divide you belong to on the ongoing discussion, I want to briefly make some points known.

Balancing the discussion here, those saying there was threat of military attempt to inoculate school children are not wrong, just as those saying it was a rumour… life is irreplaceable… parents, guardians and well-meaning individuals accordingly responded to a rumour/threat by rushing to schools for the safety of their children and wards when they got hint of the purported inoculation exercise.

You can’t blame them for it. They did what every reasonable conscientious person would do facing the same circumstance.

Assuming it was not rumour but that of a case of perpetrators of evil under the guise of the army on a health mission attempting to cause havoc through that means, would you still say it’s a rumour? Would you still say it was a lie?

The truth is the Rivers State Government has properly issued a statement that there is no such authorised inoculation exercise going on. That no school authorities, parents or anyone should allow any such person(s) in disguise to carry out such unauthorised practice, as well as setting up a taskforce to investigate the issue.