ON PASTOR ADEBOYE AND SOUTHERN KADUNA: RETRACTION/QUALIFICATION

By Ena Ofugara

I had posted that Southern Kaduna and Northern minorities voted Buhari knowing his pro-Fulani history. I also said Pastor Adeboye supported Buhari.

On the Southern Kaduna claim, I was entirely wrong. Southern Kaduna even has a PDP rep in the legislature showing they voted PDP instead of for their slaughterers. Many Southern Kaduna folks have bombarded me and asked me where GEJ got his 500k plus votes if not from them.

On Pastor Adeboye, a few of his pastors and members have called me and all said he never supported Buhari. That it was his wife that supported Osinbajo. I however refuse to take back my submission that he supported Buhari based on the Bible and sons of Eli. Eli was a good prophet but his sons were not. He however still bore the punishment for his sons actions. The whole of Redeeemed consider Pastor Adeboye “father/Daddy/papa” so when his assistant like Osinbajo, his wife and so many of his pastors support an Islamic bigot who has time and again supported SHARIA and represented Fulanis when they slaughtered Yorubas, when he himself allow Buhari to take so many pictures with him smiling and shaking Buhari’s hands and in church events, HE SENT A MESSAGE OF SUPPORT. He is too brilliant not to have understood the OPTICS.

Buhari and APC never intended to win the REDEEMED or Christian vote. All they wanted was to keep all Muslim votes in their corner and then DIVIDE the Christian vote. That was the strategy. And whether Redeemed members argue or not, their church and pastors are RESPONSIBLE in MAJOR WAYS for the election of NOT JUST A MUSLIM (…Fashola and Tinubu and ATiku and TAmbuwal are Muslims. Tambuwal just returned seized musical instrument by Sharia to the owners. We will vote Muslims but the type of Muslim should have been considered) but a known BIGOT and MURDERER amd VIOLENCE INCITER. The Redeemed church sent her senior pastor to be a vice and AIDER to a man who promised BLOOD OF DOGS AND BABOONS and who never took it back. The blood is flowing in drumloads around the country. Their members are some of the most murdered and churches the most burnt. COINCIDENCE?

Note that God warned REDEEMED. God never lets anything happen without sending a clear message from a prophet. God sent EMMANUEL BOSUN, one of theirs, to warn SPECIFICALLY ABOUT SHARIA AND FULANI MURDERS AND BURNING OF THE CHURCH. But like prophets of old, REDEEMED CHURCH disowned and disgraced BOSUN.

Today, NO CHURCH IS FACING PERSECUTION MORE THAN REDEEMED. Their pastor has been murdered, their churches burnt in different states and their G.O disgraced out of office. Elijah was allowed to hand his mantel to Elisha only when he was exiting. Today, a man as HOLY and EXEMPLARY and HUMBLE as Adeboye is the topic of conspiracy theories and coup detat. Pastor ADEBOYE does not deserve this. His life has been a shining light and beacon to all of us. He does not deserve this controversial end…. OR DOES HE?