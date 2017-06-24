On my mind: Referendum.

By Max Nduaguibe

1. You have to have a voters card to vote even if a referendum is to happen. So, anyone telling you to boycott getting voters cards or elections does not think ahead.

2. Voting in a referenda is compulsory. First a vote is cast to ascertain the number of those who will vote in the referendum. So, if 1 million people registered to vote and on the day of the referendum, only 100,000 came out and voted yes, they didn’t win. Sitting at home is a no in a referendum. The referendum will be cancelled. Or thrown out as unpopular. There must be a perceived participation of the majority for the referendum to be valid.

3. Referendum must be constitutional, that is included in the constitution of the country. It cannot be declared by a person, the President or Head of State for instance. It’s a legislative process. Hence, the best way to get a referendum is to get involved in the political process. Use every means of political sagacity and lobbying to get the referendum clause included and activated in your country’s constitution. Your alternative is the path of violence and war. You may also need a plebiscite to lead your people in such a war or they abandon you and you become a hunted rebel.

4. For the Biafran quest, we must evolve a new platform. IPOB has tried and their limitations are obvious. It’s time to change gear if you are interested in that. FOR NOW, GET YOUR VOTERS CARD AND VOTE THOSE WHO WILL MAKE NIGERIAN CONSTITUTION RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA AND INCLUDE REFERENDUM. As Mandela said, “It’s a long walk to freedom.” IPOB thinks it’s a sprint.

Copied from my WHATSAPP group.