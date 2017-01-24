Ogoni enemies are from within

by Livingstone Wechie

I love the Ogoni people but their enemies are the ones leading them. By 5.pm BBC news on Nov. 17, 1993 on the day Abacha overthrew Shonekan, Ken Saro-wiwa was on the news praising Abacha saying he has confidence in him. Abacha who was his best friend was the same person that killed him. Abacha held several meetings with several Ogoni “leaders” who endorsed the killing of Ken. Originally, Abacha did not plan to kill Ken Saro-wiwa because of their bond right from Bori Camp.. Incidentally in 1995 , after Ken was killed, Magnus Abe led a solidarity rally to Abuja supporting Abacha for killing Ken Saro-wiwa within ten days after the death of Ken… Ogonis know the vultures in their midst and must not allow their enemies to continue to hold sway..