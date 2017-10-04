By Fatade Bamidele

So Dr Ibe Kachikwu complains about insubordination from the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru. His complaints had no effect so he penned it and deliberately leaked it to the press….. His letter was dated August but I would bet with my black shoe that Buhari has not read the letter…..the dysfunctional Presidency officials would not allow him to see it and even if he read it, it’s granted that NOTHING would happen!! Ibe Kachikwu sees this and decides to sing sonorously like a Canary to the public…. Dude is just desperate to save his head!! ….but why not just resign??

Ibe Kachikwu is certainly a LEARNER from Delta state. He is yet to understand that in the workings and calculation of the Buhari Presidency, he is no less a “5%ter” than an ordinary trader in the popular Ariaria market!! How dare he expect a “97%ter” from Bauchi state to take instructions from him despite being the boss??!!

Finally the truth sinks in and he would sooner see himself as what he was oblivious of…. He has two choices: either he resigns from office or he continues doing his job having recognised his limits as a 5%ter!! To the rest of the 5%ter forming to be any different from the rest of us, may your eyes be opened!!!