OBJ and strategic positioning sha! 

By Pius Adesanmi

Whoever is handling OBJ these days is a master strategist. Baba was in Owerri for Zuma photo-ops. Then he zoomed to Abeokuta to conduct visiting President Thabo Mbeki around his Obasanjo Presidential Library – very visible photos of Baba and Mbeki everywhere. It appeased those of us who were furious over Jacob Zuma. You can’t get a more legitimate son of Africa than President Thabo Mbeki.

Before you could say OBJ, Baba had left Thabo Mbeki and was swfitly beside Akinwumi Adesina in the US, beaming as the latter received the World Food Prize. Looking at the photos, you’d be excused if you thought Baba and Adesina were joint winners. In between all of these, Baba was granting interviews to Yahoo News in London.

If you still don’t get the message, Baba and his handlers are saying that if it is about Africa and it’s happening and Baba ain’t there, it ain’t happening. That is the message Baba is sending to everybody, especially the international community.

I get it. But I just really need to know what happened to $16 billion power funds…