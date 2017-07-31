Novotel and Politics

By Okey Igbokwe

I believe the NOVOTEL Hotel management is learning its lessons by now.

Your business premises should be reserved solely for hospitality purposes it was meant for, and not used as political play ground and thuggery.

It was horror seeing battalion of mobile policemen besiege stadium road axis of the Hotel on Saturday to forestall any breakdown of law and order from hundreds of APC thugs and menacing youths who earlier besieged the Hotel to protest the manipulation of the party’s congress elections by a rival faction reportedly from Abuja. The atmosphere became even more tense at the arrival of Senator Magnus Abe. It was like a war zone even under the heavy downpour. The police battalion were on combat alert all through the process as they checkmate the irate youths.

You wouldn’t believe this was happening in a hotel, a commercial premises. In December 2016 when the rerun assembly elections were held, the same scenario happened with almost a battalion of soldiers and police escorting Amaechi occupied everywhere around the hotel.

Novotel management should go and reapply for their revoked operational C of O from the Rivers State government. But must be cautioned to face only the business they came to do and quit giving out their premises out for political banditry and thuggery.