Ninety-Nine Days for the THIEF 

By Simeon Nwakaudu

It is known worldwide that lies travel faster than truth. Whilst the truth is getting set, lies would have covered a thousand kilometres. But rest assured, the truth always triumphs.

The Holy Bible in John 8:32 states:

“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

This is the case with the APC. The party was built on lies, concoctions, propaganda and outright deceit. They concocted all manner of stories against Goodluck Jonathan, wrote negative scripts, acted them and derailed the country.

They raped the democratic process in one of the worst cases of “obtaining by false pretence” ever know to us in these parts.

It was an orchestrated theft. It involved the media, courts, security, electoral system, international community and civil society groups. Right before our eyes, they foisted on the country a criminal gang.

They imposed on Nigeria, a bunch of road side thieves who have no conscience. All they are concerned with is to steal, kill and destroy. They have kidnapped the economic and political spheres with venom, stealing everything in sight.

At the very beginning, some people attempted to raise the alarm, but they were shouted down. Just imagine. Till date, we are yet to see the WAEC certificate of the APC Presidential candidate.

At the time, the APC Propaganda Machine claimed that it was the then PDP Federal Government that manipulated the process. The APC has been in Government for 30 months, but there is no certificate.

One can safely say that the APC Presidential candidate was not qualified to contest the election in the first place. But they lied to Nigerians that a NEPA certificate was better than a PhD. The truth has emerged.

One of the major planks upon which this administration deceived Nigerians was that it would fight corruption. Today, the second name of the APC Federal Government is corruption. Corruption has always been in this country, but not in this magnitude.

The first was the budget padding. The APC Federal Government submitted a budget, then stole the budget. Thereafter, all manner of figures emerged from different Ministries. Each Minister with his/her own figure under the armpit.

The budget padding went through without anyone punished or investigated. The monies were shared and Nigerians had no projects in return.

Several loans have been obtained by the administration without projects. Another $5billion is in the offing. Two outlandish budgets with APC chieftains laughing to the bank, while Nigerians are wailing.

When we thought that the thieves have stolen enough, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu exposed the $25billion contract scam at NNPC. The suspected scam operative, instead of facing prosecution was rewarded with a prayer session at the Presidential Villa Mosque.

Now the Maina fraud issue. This is the one day for Nigerians. It is the exposure of the deep thievery within the APC Federal Government.

Available data now in the public domain indicate that the reinstatement of Maina who was sacked by the Jonathan administration and declared wanted was a compensation.

If not, why would three top officials including the Attorney General of the Federation be involved in this international embarrassment.

It is a sad commentary for the entire country that Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the civil service of the federation; Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior; and Abubakar Malami, minister of justice are linked to this unfortunate development. It speaks volumes.

It implies that corruption is a policy of this APC Federal Government. With the signature of the Chief Law Officer, this entire scam has devalued Nigeria in the comity of nations.

Recall that the Chief Law Officer, Malami instead of instituting the investigation and prosecution of the Inspection of Police over allegation of fraud by Senator Misau, chose to defend the IGP by filing charges against the whistle blower.

The so-called sack of Maina is another joke. Rather than apologise and repent, the APC Federal Government is busy pulling more stunts. Maina was not reinstated and promoted overnight. A lengthy process that involved the entire administration took place.

Now that Nigerians have discovered the fraud called APC, the only way forward is to make amends. There is no future with thieves who don’t show remorse. This tragedy must be dicontinued in the interest of the nation.