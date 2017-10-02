NIGERIA’S 57TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL:  WHAT DO THE IGBOS WANT IN NIGERIA? 2019 AND ET AL

By Moshood Fayemiwo

The Oracle came at the trimester of my mother’s pregnancy that I should not be delivered in my father’s family compound in Iloro Quarters, Owo in present-day Ondo State, Western Nigeria. So I was told by my mother before she passed on a cough away to my 14th birthday. Consequently, I was born in the Dauda-Balogun Family Compound in Ododasa Owo and my late mother, desirous to save me and bowing to the Islamic cleric that saw the vision, relocated to a small village in Ilale Quarters where I spent my teenage years. The most intimate childhood friend I bonded with while growing up was an age-mate Ibo chap called Ifeanyi but I called him Feri. His parents were farmers and we bonded like Siamese Twins. We played together and exchanged sleepovers intermittently. I would go call him to have lunch with me while he would come for me during dinner. Ifeanyi-Feri- was my Jonathan for “…Jonathan became one in spirit with David, and he loved him as himself” (I Samuel 18:1) and so I was with my tot-soul and buddy. Then tragedy struck. The news came initially as a rumor from my late mother and then whispery from late step Dad in the neighborhood. Then it became a reality; Ifeanyi and his family would be “returning” to their country. A civil war was about to break out and I would not see my Jonathan anymore. “Why would they go to their country,” I pestered my mom as she tucked me to sleep in the eerie weeks, months and years that followed. “It’s Ojukwu, who caused it all,” my illiterate mom tried to explain. “He said he must go, even after they begged and pleaded with him.” I didn’t know Ojukwu or the “they” pleading with him to stay, but I knew Ojukwu must be a base fellow and a trouble-maker hell-bent in separating families and depriving kids from having fun.

As the whirrs of unarguably Nigeria’s existential kerfuffle and viviparous realities dominated much of the country’s first decade of independence, two names became odious to my consciousness as a teenager: Ojukwu as the very eponymous of trouble and Akintola, the Yoruba name of the notorious African pedestrian weed for perfidy of Chief SLA Akintola and the veneration of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. But much later, self-teaching and scholarship freed me from primeval prejudices and rural legends. I soon discovered the reasons for the Biafran Issue. It’s incredible less than four decades we engaged in a senseless internecine war of attrition and my tot-buddy, Ifeanyi was killed and over one million of ourselve senselessly slaughtered; we are at it again. But this time around, it will never happen. All human problems, as the Word of Life later showed me are solved spiritually. The Ibos are legitimately entitled to full integration after four decades of that fratricidal duel. Their agitations can be located in seven fundamental areas of Nigeria’s geographical space namely:-

Justice and Equity:- As it was in the 1960s when the most senior army officer ran away to serve thus paving way for young Jack forcing Ojukwu to insist on due process, Nigeria still prefers to pursue peace and progress rather than justice and equity. Those missing virtues precipitated the civil war and the 3Rs were introduced: reconstruction, rehabilitation and reintegration. Consequently, if the war could not achieve justice and equity, it makes no sense to pursue the same route to achieve those objectives. Sani Abacha wanted to destroy the Yorubas during the agitation for June 12, 1993, whose, like the Babylonians, “self-strength was his god” (Habakkuk 1: 11b), but we were wiser. We went spiritual and Abacha was a goner. We lost Abiola with him, but we saved numerous lives in the process. It wasn’t cowardice on the part of the Yoruba people. Tell me; which is wiser and more prudent: “You do not realize that it is better for you that one man die for the people than that the whole nation perish.” (John 11:50 ).

Hard work:- Every Nigerian wants the Nigerian Project to work and endure. There are many nations across the globe with our diversities, pluralism and variegated culture and still manage to cohabit together as a harmonious whole. Our centripetal colorations and centrifugal variations as a people and welter of nations are our uniqueness as Nigerians. Where do we begin to slice Nigerian into many nations and nation-states? How do we go about it? The worst form of any marriage is far, far better than the best divorce on earth. Let’s work together at perfecting this geographical space known as Nigeria.

Nation of Inclusiveness:- Again, the Ibo people are not the only ethnic tribe complaining of political marginalization in Nigeria, but the solution is not secession. I ask my Ibo brethren, how do you fuse a nation of nearly 20 million Ibos into a landlocked space as yours, not counting those in other parts of Nigeria and the Diaspora? Even in the heart of Ibo hinterland, there are cries of marginalization. Even among Yoruba people, Ekiti and non-Ekiti do not always see eye-to-eye and the Egba and Ijebu have theirs and not to talk of the Oyo, Ibadan, Ijesha etc intra-Yoruba differences. In the north too, the Jukuns, Biroms, Idomas, Bashemas, Nupe etc are complaining too against the Hausa-Fulani. Even here in the United States, ethnic and racial wars are commonplace. Which nation is not battling with marginalization? War is not the way out. The Ijaws, Ibibios and other south-eastern minorities told the Ibos they would not go with them forty years ago, and they haven’t changed their minds. There is one word for doing the same thing all over again and expect a different outcome: madness. There is no air of schadenfreude in any ethnic space in Nigeria on what our Ibo brethren went through in three years . It brought the worst in our endangered humanity and we should collectively affirm as a people: Never Again!

Economic Emancipation: The future belongs to those groups who prepare today for their future and that future is economic emancipation. The Ibos are prodigiously talented and like the Yoruba people, whether Nigeria remains or splinters at a later date, we Yoruba shall survive and thrive. That was why we were wise not to go to war with Sani Abacha, because we knew he and his henchmen were prepared to decimate our infrastructure and destroy what took us great sweat and planning to build for generations. Where is Abacha today? After the success of the Bolshevik Revolution in Old USSR in 1917, party leaders gathered and advised Lenin to legislate a national language for the behemoth as a bond of unity. Lenin refused insisting the ethnic group that produced the greatest number of the intelligentsia, academicians, professionals and thinkers will triumph. Lenin was right. These are the owners of the future and Ibos do not need to splinter Nigeria by their strength, the nation will splinter on its own in the street of Time, but not in my lifetime.

Political Representation: Often times, perception is taken as reality which is not always the case. We misconstrue political representation with power, yet contemporary events portray to the contrary. Dr Goodluck Jonathan was vice-president and president for eight years, what did that achieve for the Ijaw people? I was in his Otuoke Village and nothing to show a son of the soil once presided over Nigeria as a president. The five most powerful ministers under Jonathan were of Ibo extraction; what did they do to develop Ibo Land? Olusegun Obasanjo was president for eight years and what did he do to develop Yoruba Land? The list is endless. Ibos are republican in nature, industrious and hardworking, very ingenuous and gregarious. All they need is link up with one of the ethnic groups in Nigeria between the Hausa-Fulani or Yoruba and nurture political alliances. You do not dictate the terms of political engagement after warfare, you strategize and renegotiate. No person or group of people will call another group to come and take political power, you fight and build alliances and strategize. You don’t burn down the whole house simply because you can’t find your way in the house; rather, you look for a way. That is why it’s called politics. For nearly 40 years, we Yoruba stood our ground we would be equal partners in the Nigerian Project rather than be relegated to the background and be treated as second-class citizens in our country. We invested our future and aspirations into the hands of one man: Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The other ethnic groups thought we were crazy, but we stood our ground because we knew our legitimate leaders. Because we were so confident and proud of our heritage called; “Ömoluabi” and the justness of our causes, we refused to kow-tow to those who thought political representation is all that is needed to preside over a nation without ideas. Awo left and naturally ceded the stage for Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin, and when Ajasin faced his own mortality, Pa Abraham Adesanya mounted the saddle. Even though few turn-coats and sell-outs among Yoruba went to the table for crumbs, our Omoluabi-ness stood us the test of time. Today, ignored or unacknowledged, Bola Tinubu is Yoruba leader who has stepped naturally into late Pa Adesanya’s political shoes. The one who was planted in Abuja would love to be Yoruba leader, but he “ain’t” as we say here in America. The Ibos should sit down and talk among themselves; it is time for the real and authentic Ibo leaders to please stand up! That boy, Kanu is infradignitatem to the Ibo people in Nigeria’s existential discourse.

Religious Tolerance:- It is a public knowledge Ibos are predominantly Christians. They are not like other ethnic groups involved in “religiously passing” and no matter what, they remain faithful to their Judeo-Christian values. They are very peripatetic, industrious and true to their values. I have been to the remotest hamlet in northern Nigeria and the only Christian there was an Ibo family. Every Sunday , the man assembled his family members and prayed to the Jehovah Yahweh of the Holy Bible. Nowhere in Hausa land have I seen an Ibo man become a Muslim in order to be accepted. I have seen plenty Yoruba people, especially Ogbomoso people dress, speak and become Muslims like Hausas just to belong.

Social Cohesion:- Every Nigerian is free to work anywhere and walk freely in the geographical space known as Nigeria. Economic activities are the barometers for social cohesion and Ibos can hold their own anywhere in Nigeria and the world. If Ibos sneeze, the economy of Kano; the largest economy in northern Nigeria will catch cold. The same for the markets in Kaduna, Jos, Abuja and Makurdi; not to talk of Lagos, the economic aorta of Nigeria, where Ibo people are preponderantly in dominance. Ibos need Nigeria and her markets more than Nigeria needs Ibos. This is simple common sense and matter of practicality.

HOW CAN THE BIAFRAN ISSUE BE SOLVED?

Earlier this year, the True Lord God Almighty instructed us to pray and intercede for Nigeria. We sought the Glorious Face of His Majesty for three and seven days on behalf of Nigeria. I thank all those Nigerians, at home and Diaspora who participated in standing in the gap for this beautiful land known as Nigeria. I thank especially our Ibo brethren who participated wholeheartedly in the spiritual intercession. The feedback from His Majesty is that; He is about to pass through Nigeria as He has never done before. Hear Him: “The pride of your heart has deceived you, you who live in the clefts of the rocks and make your home on the heights, you who say to yourself, ‘Who can bring me down to the ground?’ Though you soar like the eagle and make your nest among the stars, from there I will bring you down,” declares the LORD” (Obadiah 1:3-4). This political mindset that the north must produce the next president and it must be turn-by-turn will be shattered in 2019. All those political parties trying to outdo one another by fielding northern candidates as presidential candidates will be shell-shocked in 2019. In 2015 presidential election, what had never happened in Nigeria’s political history occurred to the bemusement of Nigerians at home and abroad and the international community. To God be the Glory, He showed us before it happened, because “Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets” (Amos 3:7).

The next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the south-west; a Yoruba man. My advice to my Ibo brethren is to enter into a constructive and serious political dialogue and alliance with the Yoruba people so an Ibo man can be a running mate to that Yoruba man. A northerner will NOT win the 2019 Presidential Election and go and write it down. This general belief that Northerners are in majority of voters in Nigeria is an assumption. A Yoruba-Ibo Presidential Ticket is coming in 2019 and northerners themselves will be surprised at the political reality, because the Sovereign Lord God Almighty, the True Lord God Almighty is about to move through Nigeria and humble the arrogant, the proud and break the yoke of the unbelievers so they will know “… their rock is not like our Rock, as even our enemies concede” (Deuteronomy 32:31). I will elucidate more on this prophecy in 2018.

On religious tolerance, I have pointed out in this column before and I am reiterating it nth time, no person or group of people can Islamize Nigeria. I know what I am talking about. I was with them before and I am talking as a former “insider” no 100 billion Muslims can turn Nigeria into an Islamic nation. It will not and never happen in Nigeria, not in my life time so this bogey of Islamization of Nigeria should stop. My advice to my Ibo Christian brethren is to move closer more and more to this True Lord God Almighty and His righteousness and worry less about the fear of Islamization. As He told us in Jeremiah 9:23-24: “Thus says the LORD, “Let not a wise man boast of his wisdom, and let not the mighty man boast of his might, let not a rich man boast of his riches; but let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me, that I am the LORD, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on earth, for in these I delight,” declares the LORD.” As I told Abacha people in 1997 and 1998, unless I am not alive would Gen. Sani Abacha succeed himself as an elected “civilian” president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! So I declare openly today that, as long as I am alive, Nigeria cannot and will never be Islamized. Go and write it down.

THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY HAS INTERVENED IN 2019:- There will be elections in 2019 in Nigeria. One of the reasons those of us who put our lives on the line confronted Sani Abacha and his murderous squad was to allow Nigerians talk. You can’t run a nation like a garrison. Nigeria, a nation of nearly 200 million souls cannot be run like military barracks. We are human beings created in the image and likeness of the True Lord God Almighty. We are not subjugated lobotomized zombies and we told Sani Abacha and his henchmen we would rather die than be ruled and governed like hem pens. Even the Lord God Almighty Who created us declared matter-of-factly: “Come now and let us reason together, let us argue the matter,” says the Lord God” (Isaiah 1:18 ). If created human beings could argue matters before and with the Creator, who the hell was Abacha to shut down Nigeria and our mouths? History is indeed on our side, for Abacha eventually went eternally to where he belonged. Now we are talking as a free people. No one, Jupiter or demon will abridge this God-given right again and for whatever reason, whether I am inside or outside Nigeria. In 2019, the Lord God Almighty will speak once again just as He spoke in 2015.