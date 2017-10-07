NIGERIA: THE SECESSIONISTS AREN’T OUR HEAD-ACHE  

By Hakeem Babalola

In a country where a Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida, Jonathan Goodluck and Theophilus Danjuma, exist, there’s bound to be an Isaac Boro, Odumegu Ojukwu, Asari Dokubo, Government Emuokpolo alias Tompolo and Nnamdi Kanu for example.

The two groups live to counter each other’s excessive emotionalism, excitability and irritability. In a land where you have a Buhari for instance and a Kanu is missing, such land will exist quite all right, but the inhabitants will have lost attributes and functions necessary to sustain life. But of course, the former group breeds the latter. And that’s headache number One.

While Buhari’s group uses the instrument of State to earn its livelihood, Kanu’s group is too smart to tolerate the lord-it-over-you-mentality being exhibited by this class. In a way, both groups have a tendency to use the masses as a cover for their cherished desire, for each group always claims it represents the MASSES. Hum, the masses at the bottom of the totem pole.

For me, Kanu’s group which I call the Secessionist is far less dangerous than Buhari’s group which I call the Fake Nationalist. From time immemorial, Buhari’s group has positioned itself and mastered the manipulation of the entire country using nationalism as its bait. Someone has to start the agitation to stop this malevolence group. And don’t get me wrong, this is not about a headache of ethnicity but a class headache. Methinks there is no need for bloodshed in order to separate but Buhari’s group will always use anything simply because the group lacks the common sense to unite Nigeria but continue pretending otherwise.

And before you open your cleaned mouth to attack me, let me save you time. Except for his methods like “Yoruba bastards and Hausa baboons’ abusive or venomous language, I don’t see Kanu and other secessionists in Nigeria less than other similar agitators all over the world. (Well, time shall surely tell us the kind of freedom fighters Kanu is. I just hope he doesn’t betray his followers’ trust) Even though many freedom fighters do become evil on assuming power, you still need to give them an iota of doubt, for one has been almost-enslaved under Buhari’s group. I may not quite like this young man’s tactics, but I admire his courage and determination to call the Buhari’s group to order. He may have run away from possible Python Dance assassination, the message he represents is loud and clear.

The reason I support secession is mainly because of the useless and clueless governments Nigeria has been cursed with. The early manipulative technique of Buhari’s group is what we are all suffering from till today. Now, you can see my displeasure when our referred professor adopted and, or supported Buhari’s presidential candidates. It is such a bitter pill to swallow for me when I wrote, Wole Soyinka’s earthquake shift: A dramatics Spell re-published inside the Daily Times on February 20, 2015.

Apparently, gangsters or mafia whichever preferred, have been influencing the power shifts in Nigeria therefore, Nigerians have been at the mercy of this soldier-bandit group who has gradually succeeded in torturing our soul and mind. Perhaps that’s why many of our intellectuals are making case for someone like Buhari and his ilk.

I reiterate here that the spirit of Biafra is bigger than the agitators. It is not about individuals involved Period. It is not whether you like or love Kanu that matters, but the fact that the young man has re-awakened the whole nation. It is up to others to take it from here. Something has to be done. And enough of mere rhetoric which I call loud and confused and empty talk that has served no purpose ever since.

For fifty years it has been the same criticism: bad governance at both the centre and states. In fact, criticising the Nigerian government has become repetition. It is the same old story – tragic story of Fulani-Hausa-class hegemony and incompetence. Even when Obasanjo came to power the second time around, it was this oligarchic class that installed the Owu man who instead of doing the right thing began to do things right by trying to change the constitution to allow him to govern for life. That’s Emperor Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo alias baba Iyabo for you. Since then this man has not forgiven Nigerians for blocking him to become an Emperor. Therefore he gave us Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Jonathan Ebele Azikiwe Goodluck and Muhammadu Buhari as revenge.

One question though: why is it difficult to provide a genuine platform for all Nigerians in order to negotiate their destiny? In the history of the world, agitation to secede is not new. Most independent countries all over the world today fought for liberation – from the whole. America from Britain for quick example! West Africa was decolonised in the early 60’s. There was once Czechoslovakia – now into two separate countries namely Czech and Slovakia. The then USSR into many republics! Separatism is a serious problem in Quebec. The Scottish has been agitating for independence from Britain; Catalan from Spain; and so on. And these are people who even speak the same language! For any Nigerian to say the country is non-negotiable is an act of overbearing pride that will definitely end in a downfall.

For me, secession is included in my definition of restructuring. Sadly, many Nigerians like to beat about the bush; talking out from both sides of their mouths. This act has created vague or ambiguous answers in form of acute headache for Nigeria. Just imagine someone who prides himself a Nigerian nationalist or patriot going to another sovereign country to stay there for more than three months receiving the best medical care lacking in his country. Am I then right or not to refer to someone like that as a fake nationalist?

I believe the most oppressive enslavement to human existence is not religion or politics; even terrorism. It is the government – deceitful government – any government whose actions able or disposed to inflict pain or suffering.

Apparently, the basic function of any legitimate government is to protect its citizens from external enemies; provide welfare by managing economic conditions; redistribute income and resources; provide collective (public) goods. Tell me, which of these primary functions successive Nigerian governments have been able to sustain? It has been lies upon lies. Surprisingly, certain people among us are always naively defending the government. Some are even trekking from Lagos to Abuja, for example, to give support to a Buhari or Jonathan. They often call themselves Buharists or Jonathians.

A government’s responsibility is much more delicate and important to be left in the hands of lunatics, and Nigerians have had the misfortune to be ruled by lunatics. How would you describe a government that cannot even develop a region where it derives most of its resources? Go to the Niger Delta communities and see for yourself the trait of extreme cruelty going on there.

What am I saying? Buhari’s group is more dangerous simply because it has the backing of the State. Such nation is in danger – absolute danger – when the mantle of leadership (ruler-ship in case of Nigeria) is in the hands of bigots, gangsters, mafia, lunatics, bandits and fake patriots or nationalists. Each day I wonder why successive Nigerian governments have not been prosecuted for fraud, rape and the deceit they have helped imbibe in our faculty of reason. People like Femi Falana, Festus Keyamo and other prominent lawyers in Nigeria should look into this. Ibrahim Babangida, Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Jonathan Goodluck should be charged to court – for financial and Human Rights atrocities perpetrated under their different regimes.

Meanwhile, I found Mr. Lai Mohammed’s statement about IPOB a false appearance of frankness. It is simply disingenuous for the Information and Cultural minister to imply that looters are sponsoring IPOB. Mr. Information Minister Sir, your assertion is a half-truth. Yes, looters might also be sympathizers to the cause, many ordinary citizens that have never even tasted power support Biafra. The same message should be passed on to Mr. David Mark, former communication minister and Senate president respectively, who has joined the group of “Nigeria is non-negotiable” mantra. Mr. Ex-Senate presido sir, NIGERIA IS AN OPTION and even beyond.

And so, if the best Nigeria has is in Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Umaru Yar’Adua, Olusegun Obasanjo, Sani Abacha, Ibrahim Babangida, Sheu Shagari, Murtala Muhammed, Yakubu Gowon, then any group of people who wants to become an independent entity should be encouraged and supported as I leave you with this quote from Gerard “Gerry” Adams, an Irish republican politician who is the president of the Sinn Féin political party:

“It will always be a battle a day between those who want maximum change and those who want to maintain the status quo. Making peace, I have found, is much harder than making war. One man’s transparency is another’s humiliation.”