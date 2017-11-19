NEWS ONLINE…News of the people by the people

After two years in office President Muhammadu Buhari will visit plateau state for the first time.

The president is scheduled to be in Plateau state next week Saturday for the graduation ceremony at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos south will use the opportunity to attend a town hall meeting with Plateau state stakeholders next week Saturday in Jos.

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives’ Congress Plateau state chapter at Yelwa club in Jos south.

The Governor also disclosed that the Presidency is scrutinizing the list of appointments into federal boards to ensure that it corresponds with the desire of APC stake holders across the country.

Lalong expressed sadness over the resurgence of isolated attacks in some rural communities in the state, but stressed that government is working hard to arrest the cycle of violence.

The governor maintained that the executive bill for the implementation of the ranching policy of modern livestock production had been completed for transmission to the state legislative arm.

Plateau State APC chairman, Latep Dabang said plans had been concluded for the party’s primary election in the build up to the coming local government elections.

The state APC chairman and other stakeholders such as Senator Joshua Darie, elder statesman Yahaya Kwande, chief Jethro Akun and Senator Davo Zang among others promised to give total support to the state government during the president’s visit.

The APC stakeholders also endorse President Muhammadu Burahi and Governor Simon Lalong for the next general elections in 2019