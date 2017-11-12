NATIONAL SECURITY ARRANGEMENT:- GOVERNOR WIKE AND ROTIMI AMEACHI, WHO IS AT FAULT?

By Madu Dab Madueke

The State Governor’s Convoy Takes Precedent Over Any Other Convoy Expect That Of President Of Federal Republic Of Nigeria When Moving Or Going In The Same Direction, Time And In The Same State.

The Outrider Of The Governor’s Convey Goes Up To 40-50 meters Ahead To Notify The Traffic Officers, Citizens, Security Agencies ETC. This Gives Them Information Of Who Is Coming.

Thereafter All Other Convoy or Vehicler Movement Are Step Down Until The Governor’s Convoy Has Passed.

The Law Allows Only The Convoy Of The President And That Of Governor To Go Or Move With Outsider Without Obstruction.

It Is Therefore Ramificationally Wrong For Any Security Operatives Attached To Any Other Public Officers To Proceed And Commit A Crime Called “Obsruction” And To the Extend I Knocking Down The Outrider A Governor As In The Case Of Minister Transportation, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi After Sighting The Outrider Of Governor Wike’s Convoy While On Project Inspection.

Worst Of It All, This Happened A Day After Report Released, Rating Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as the worst in the world, according to the 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

The WISPI was released by two bodies – the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace.Nigerian To Be Poorest In The World.

For Avoidance Of Doubt, See The list of Authorized Persons As Contained In A circular Released By The Federal Government in 2012.

10 of them are:

President

Vice President

Senate President

Deputy Senate President

House of Representatives Speaker

State governors

Service chiefs

Inspector-General of Police

General Officers Commanding (GOCs)

Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs)

Moreso, It Is Instructive, Politically, Morally And Legally To Get This Understanding Of What Our Law Say Between Governor Wike’s Convoy And Rt Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, The Minister Of Transportation Convoy.

The 2012, National Road Traffic Regulations, a subsidiary legislation pursuant to the

Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment)

Act, 2007, Provides-

Thus:-

Regulation 154: “No person other than the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vice President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governors and Deputy Governors of States shall drive a vehicle on any public road using sirens, flashers or beacon lights.”

The punishment is N3,000 fine or seven months imprisonment or both For Any Person Not Authorized By This Law.

Regulation 155 reads: “A driver or person having control of a vehicle who knowingly and without reasonable excuse obstructs a vehicle authorized by this regulation to use sirens, flashers or beacon light commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of N2,000 or 6 months imprisonment or to both”.

By this Governor Wike is entitled to use convoy and siren on public roads, without any obstruction. Any driver or person in control of a vehicle, who knowingly and without reasonable excuse, obstructs the convoy of the Governor, commits a crime.

It is unprofessionallly and criminal for any security officer to disrespect the Office Of Governor.

Deep Down Into F-SARS Jurisdiction.

F-SARS Is A Section In The Criminal Investigation Department.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is the highest criminal investigation arm of the Nigeria Police NPF.

The Department is headed by a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG).

Its primary functions include investigation and prosecution of serious and complex criminal cases within and outside the Country.

The Department also coordinates crime investigations throughout the NPF.

The CID is divided into sections, with most of them headed by Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The Sections are:

i. Administration

ii. Anti-Fraud Section

iii. The Central Criminal Registry (CCR)

iv. Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

v. X-Squadvi. General Investigation

vii. Special Fraud Unit (SFU)

viii. Legal Sectionix. Forensic Science Laboratory

x. Interpol Liaisonxi. Homicide

xii. Anti-Human Trafficking Unit

xiii. Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB)

xiv. DCI Kaduna Anne

xxv. Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU.

In All, Rotimi Amaechi And His Co-Travellers Are Expected To Be Charged To Court By The Appropriate Authority.

Please, If You Think Otherwise, Engage Me With Facts.