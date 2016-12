Na God Go Punish Channel TV Owners And All Media And Their Aiding Of The Islamic Agenda….

But God Go Continue To Use Me And My People To Shine The Light On Their Dark Evil Murderous Activities.

Because your own house has not been burnt, you feel detached from the plight and sorrow of these Christians whose houses have been burnt and family killed by men who will NEVER BE ARRESTED…. by men Buhari set free from jail… by men Buhari and El Rufai are paying…. by Boko Haram.