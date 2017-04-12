MY TAKE ON THIS: Almighty Adolf Hitler of MINDA, the Pastoral Governor and “Indigenous Fulani Governor”

This was not taken in an elementary classroom where noisemakers are asked to kneel down and raise their hands; this is not a scene from the end-of-the-year party children drama in nursery schools.

The picture below has been trending for over 1 week and I expected the media handlers of the Governor to come out clear on this, or the person kneeling down to explain some things, but, none is saying anything.

The man on his kneel is a complete man, a family man, a man of himself, a man who is representing an entire constituency at the House of Assembly.

His name is James Gbande, representing the good people of Kwande East state constituency. He is kneeling before the Almighty Adolf Hitler of MINDA, the Pastoral Governor and “Indigenous Fulani Governor” of Benue State.

His offence? They said he made some comments over the attacks on his constituency by Fulani herdsmen, where many were killed. The comment didn’t go down well with the Governor who is tactically protecting the Herdsmen.

Ortom had constantly set a narrative that all the killings in Benue were masterminded by Terwase Agwaza (Gana) and not the Fulani Marauders. He sold the dummy to the IG of Police who sheepishly believed it, line, hook and sinker.

For daring to contradict the “Fulani Governor” on who the real identity of the killers are, Mr. Gbande had committed an “impeachable offence” and arrangements were already underway to suspend him, like they did to Hon. Terna Kyester of Logo.

To avoid stories that touch, the man who the entire Kwande East endured the rain to cast their votes for, decided to humiliate the people of his constituency, by openly kneeling down for a man whom he has the power to exercise oversight and also impeach.

MY TAKE:

What Mr. Gbande did was a public disrepute and unholy opprobrium has been brought upon the good people of Kwande East.

What this means, is that, the entire constituency has been subjected to perpetual slavery under the Ortom administration. In other word, Kwande East doesn’t have a representative at the Assembly, as he will continue to legislate on his kneels.

To liberate the entire constituency from this shackle of mental slavery, Mr. Gbande must be recalled by his constituency. The process must start now.

For if the people fail to reprimand Gbande for his outré, if the people fail to do the needful, it will literally translate to mean that Kwande people are in total support of such cowardice quelle horreur!

It’s better to die standing than to continue living on your kneels.

-Yemi Itodo