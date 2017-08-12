MY HUMBLE RESPONSE -Team GEJ vs Team Buhari.

Yesterday US Secretary John Kerry came into Nigeria and met with Buhari; he said these words to Buhari, “you inherited a BIG problem”. In addition, everyone you meet today, have this question to ask, “how on earth did we slide into the bermuda triangle of recession in a short period of time?”.

My answer to Kerry and anyone with such question is simple; we were in a serious game, and we made the WRONG SUBSTITUTIONS in KEY areas. Just like a football game, once key substitutions are wrong the game is automatically lost, it’s not rocket science.

PRESIDENT:

Out- Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

In- Mallam Mohammedu Buhari

MINISTER OF PETROLEUM

Out – Dr Alison Madueke

In- Mallam Mohammed Buhari

MINISTER OF FINANCE

Out- Dr Okonjo Iweala

In- linguist Kemi Adeosun

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE

Out- Dr Akinwumi Adesina

In- Ancestor Audu Ogbeh.

After making these substitutions in the four most critical sectors of the country, if you like call them the pillars of our economy; there is only one outcome and that is RECESSION. Even if God sends Jonah here, and the whale brings him down (because he must refuse to come to Nigeria in this time and era when every foreign investor is leaving including the indigenes, even the whale will be scared let hungry people don’t eat it) Jonah will still fail to revive the economy with these jokers in these key areas. Obama will fail with this team.

It’s not rocket science, you can’t replace an Okonjo Iweala with a kemi and expect a miracle to happen (kemi is interested in speaking good English, unfortunately the economy doesn’t hear good English). You can’t replace an Akinwumi with an aging frail Ogbeh and expect miracles (Ogbeh wants to import grass for his cows, that’s his priority); how can a 74yr old secondary school dropout and religious bigot be more effective and efficient than a 58yr PhD holder?? (Buhari just wants Islam to spread, even though it means Christians been burnt alive and also he wants Biafra to DIE).

Pretending that our recent problems are not tied to these wrong substitutions, is evil and treason itself. And yes Kerry you are right, Buhari inherited a BIG PROBLEM, a country that had the largest economy in Africa and third fastest growing economy in the world is a BIG PROBLEM for a 74yr old secondary school dropout. It’s like telling my little niece who will be 9 months by 2nd of September, to count one to 10. As simple as the task might be, she will not be able; same with the Almighty Buhari, if you like give him all the executive emergency power, in Ameachi’s voice “he won’t do NATIN”.

I leave you with TEAM GEJ vs TEAM BUHARI; if you had a company, who will be your directors? I’m 100% sure that even the most moronic, idiotic and foolish APC supporter will take the former over the latter.

I am Oyinemi Nicholas Endeley, a son from the IZON KINGDOM and I just want to make commonsense. DAZZIT AND DAZZOL 4 NOW.

#Still on Jesus is Lord.