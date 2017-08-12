MY HUMBLE RESPONSE -Team GEJ vs Team Buhari.

Yesterday US Secretary John Kerry came into Nigeria and met with Buhari; he said these words to Buhari, “you inherited a BIG problem”. In addition, everyone you meet today, have this question to ask, “how on earth did we slide into the bermuda triangle of recession in a short period of time?”.
My answer to Kerry and anyone with such question is simple; we were in a serious game, and we made the WRONG SUBSTITUTIONS in KEY areas. Just like a football game, once key substitutions are wrong the game is automatically lost, it’s not rocket science.
PRESIDENT:
Out- Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
In- Mallam Mohammedu Buhari
MINISTER OF PETROLEUM
Out – Dr Alison Madueke
In- Mallam Mohammed Buhari
MINISTER OF FINANCE
Out- Dr Okonjo Iweala
In- linguist Kemi Adeosun
MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE
Out- Dr Akinwumi Adesina
In- Ancestor Audu Ogbeh.
After making these substitutions in the four most critical sectors of the country, if you like call them the pillars of our economy; there is only one outcome and that is RECESSION. Even if God sends Jonah here, and the whale brings him down (because he must refuse to come to Nigeria in this time and era when every foreign investor is leaving including the indigenes, even the whale will be scared let hungry people don’t eat it) Jonah will still fail to revive the economy with these jokers in these key areas. Obama will fail with this team.
It’s not rocket science, you can’t replace an Okonjo Iweala with a kemi and expect a miracle to happen (kemi is interested in speaking good English, unfortunately the economy doesn’t hear good English). You can’t replace an Akinwumi with an aging frail Ogbeh and expect miracles (Ogbeh wants to import grass for his cows, that’s his priority); how can a 74yr old secondary school dropout and religious bigot be more effective and efficient than a 58yr PhD holder?? (Buhari just wants Islam to spread, even though it means Christians been burnt alive and also he wants Biafra to DIE).
Pretending that our recent problems are not tied to these wrong substitutions, is evil and treason itself. And yes Kerry you are right, Buhari inherited a BIG PROBLEM, a country that had the largest economy in Africa and third fastest growing economy in the world is a BIG PROBLEM for a 74yr old secondary school dropout. It’s like telling my little niece who will be 9 months by 2nd of September, to count one to 10. As simple as the task might be, she will not be able; same with the Almighty Buhari, if you like give him all the executive emergency power, in Ameachi’s voice “he won’t do NATIN”.
I leave you with TEAM GEJ vs TEAM BUHARI; if you had a company, who will be your directors? I’m 100% sure that even the most moronic, idiotic and foolish APC supporter will take the former over the latter.
I am Oyinemi Nicholas Endeley, a son from the IZON KINGDOM and I just want to make commonsense. DAZZIT AND DAZZOL 4 NOW.
#Still on Jesus is Lord.
Team gej
First to comment..
Team GEJ
None will choose GEJ, but crazy. #Buhari is the best option to all.
Team GEJ
GEJ
Jonathan,the ineffectual Buffon can NEVER become the President of this country again.
Hit Like 4 Buhari 4 Life!
Who is buhari and where is he???
Scannews stop wasting ur tym evn pdp wouldn’t give Jonathan it ticket 4 anoda humiliation again.
Over 90% Muslim/Northern ministerial appointment was fraud and weakening.
His certificate saga was fraud.
Engaging hundreds of San to eat up the certificate matter was clear abuse of office and waste of resources.
The herdsmen killings without condemnation from him was fraud and religious.
Using Efcc to fight opposition is scandalous and lopsided.
His government with no meaningful Economic policy is laughable and makes his government clueless.
Putting an embargo on the importation of food items without first having a 100℅ backup is ridiculous and giggling for a child.
The rascality over abuse of court order is worrisome and call for his impeachment.
His impeachment is long overdue.
Just as the govt is clueless, the Senate and House of rep members are all clueless.
Who will vote for looter, p m b is the man joo o super
GEJ is not contesting with any body but if he were to contest, just check out: GEJ a bag of cement N1,500, Buhari a bag of cement N2,000 and above, GEJ a bag of rice N7,000, buhari a bag of rice N30,000, GEJ a litre of fuel N87, buhari a litre of fuel N145, GEJ a tin of peak milk N100, buhari a tin of milk N200, GEJ massive infrastructure and job creation, buhari zero infrastructure and job creation, GEJ peace and unity, buhari crisis, hatred and hunger, GEJ never parked jet in london to pay tax of N1,000 pounds daily, buhari has parked and paying N1,000 pounds to british government daily for over three months now, GEJ children all schooled in Nigeria while he was president, buhari son just graduated from london university, GEJ hungry man size indomie N80, buhari indomie N150, GEJ table egg N25, buhari table egg N50, GEJ small bottle of eva palm oil N100, buhari small bottle of eva palm oil N1,000, GEJ a tuber of yam N200, buhari a tuber of yam N1,200, GEJ a dollar N150, buhari a dollar N500, GEJ a 32inc LED TV N45,000, buhari tv N65,000, GEJ a motor cycle battery N1,500, buhari battery N5,000, GEJ a democrat, buhari a dictator and a murderer! Should I continue? I know some uncircumcised philistines will mention kworrusion which buhari told them to mention any time somebody show them the truth, meanwhile buhari who told them to be mentioning kworrusion dont even know the meaning of corruption!
But you haven’t mentioned how dezani, madam peace, dasuki, Badeh formal gmd Nnpc u remember d name dopesi, and others looted the treasury now.
Shuaib Adesoji ..i can see ua enjoying ur poverty state .gracias
When obasanjo left the foreign reserve was over $60b oga jona left below $20b, se you know that it’s this foreign reserve that controls the $ s I mean the economy, then think deeply, what is Buhari’s falt.
Nigeria real net oil export revenue: 2010-2015 (under President Jonathan)
Oil price $110 per barrel average
Stable oil production at 2.4 million barrels per day
2010-$70 billion
2011-$99 billion
2012-$94 billion
2013-$84 billion
2014-$77 billion
2015-$21 billion (January-May)
Total-$445 billion
Source: OPEC Revenue Fact Sheet and Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistical arm of the US Department of Energy for various years; and my estimates.
Outcomes in 5 YEARS:
a) External reserves declined from $47 billion in 2013 to $29 billion in 2015;
b) Savings depleted from $21 billion in 2010 to $2 billion in 2015.
c) Federal Government borrowed $2 billion to pay salaries.
d) 24 States of the federation bankrupt -could not pay salaries of workers, could not repay debts and other contractual obligations.
e) accumulated arrears of workers salaries and pensions, running into billions of Naira.
f) accumulated contractors debt such that all major construction works stopped.
g) NNPC technically bankrupt.
h) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) at its all time low. Declined to $3.1 billion in 2015 from $8.8 billion in 2011
i) Nigeria’s Credit Rating downgraded
j) Massive capital flight: industries relocating to neighbouring West African countries.
Nigeria real net oil export revenue: 2015-2017 (under PMB)
Oil price $45 per barrel average
Loss of 1.2 million barrels per day due to disruption by the Niger Delta Avengers
2015-$16 billion (June-December)
2016-$26 billion
2017-$10 billion (January-April)
Total-$52 billion
Outcomes:in 2 YEARS
a) External reserves boosted to $31.22 billion from $29 billion in 2015;
b) Savings increased to $2.29 billion from $2 billion in 2015.
c) Federal Government stopped borrowing to pay salaries.
d) 24 States of the federation bailed out- to pay salaries of workers, repay debts and other contractual obligations.
e) Settled fully accumulated arrears of workers salaries and pensions, running into billions of Naira.
f) Settled fully accumulated contractors debt such that all major contractors are now back to site.
g) settled fully oil importers claims amounting to $400 million.
h) NNPC restructured and now solvent and liquid.
i) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) steadily picking up.
j) Agricultural revolution taken off such that we now have small holder farmers millionaires.
k) Looted funds recovered running into trillion Naira mark and ploughed back into the budget.
l) TSA the plugged loopholes of waste and swindle of public funds, now N4 trillion.
—to mention just a few
Bottom line:
a) Those looking for a magic wand, here it is. Using $52 billion or 12% in TWO years to achieve what Jonathan could not achieve with $445 billion in FIVE years.
b) Only an incorrigible hater will say that Nigeria is not making progress under the PMB administration with the acute resource constraint and the multiplying challenges facing the country.
I rest my case. May PMB/PYO succeed.
Endorsed Author: Yakub Aliyu
A TOTAL CURE WITH HERBAL PRODUCTS
We offer treatment for acute and chronic diseases and Any stubborn or longtime health issues or
Ailments .we treat : Staph Aureus, Candidiasis,
Candida,E.coli ,herpes, yeast infection, cyst, Impotence, Low Sperm Count, Weak Erection, Quick Ejaculation, Lack of stamina, Female Painful Menstruation, Dryness during Intercourse, no Erection, breast Cancer, prostrate, fibroid, diabetes, hbp, and many many more.
We deliver our products anywhere you are located
If you interested call or whatsapp Danstoof solutions on 08034124640 , 07034124640
We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p, Herpes, Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer, quick ejaculation, lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact or whatsapp . 08034124640 , 07056663481
GET HERBAL PROTECTS AGAINST INFECTIONS…
We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact. Or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481..
#Gej
Bt he is nt cumin in 2019, a northerner will# PDPsave our country frm disintegration
PMB