My concern: Still on the undoing of Gani Topba on Viewpointph Saturday 8/6/2017 before the N50,000 alert.

It is so sad that several of ogoni youths don’t know what politics is all about.. Being an active member of an NGOs does not mean you are an ardent political gladiator. To win a race you must follow a prescribe order. Dr fred kpakol is ultimately right legally.

We can not cut corners.. Structures must be followed coherently. Besides, can a member of PDP endorse someone in APGA for governorship? No. An individual without an identity should not talk and express illicit political opinion.. Have an identity first before airing out your opinions. Pdp stake holders from the ogoni extraction endorsed wike for 2019, nothing wrong about that . Asking Dr fred kpakol to withdraw His statement is an abuse of freedom of speech.. You are running akara women NGO and you must stick to helping akara women and not get involved in political talks and debate…. Lets follow and do the right thing… Lets respect our leaders and stop using abusive and untrained languages . Abusive words are for bastards. In 1994, because of poor reasoning four prominent sons of ogoni were murdered in gioko the ancestral home of the Gokana people, mean while Ken saro wiwa did not give such order and he died innocently. We should be polite in dealing with issues.

~~ Dowellity Badom