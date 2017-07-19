Must Buhari shut everything

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Firstly, why would the Buhari govt. shut the film village in Kano and ban Nigerian actors from shooting films abroad? Must they destroy EVERYTHING?

Secondly, why would the Buhari government say or do NOTHING after 97 Nigerians were butchered by Camerounian soldiers in the Nigerian side of the Bakassi peninsular a few days ago?

In any case how can we expect our Armed Forces to respond to the aggression of the Camerounians when their Commander-in-Chief has been missing for 70 days and has spent the better part of the last two years seeking for medical attention and help in the United Kingdom?

Finally why has the Federal Government decided to tax beggars (yes beggars)when they refuse to properly tax the rich?

There is only one conclusion that anyone that considers all these blunders can come to: the Buhari administration has not only been jinxed and hexed but has also been cursed. They have been badly afflicted with the spirit of error.