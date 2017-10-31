Metuhgate: Motive to humiliate Jonathan.

From Terhemen Abua.
Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has described the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, directed at former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it as judicial persecution.
In a statement by it’s President, Roland Pereotubo, the IYC said this
is the first of it’s kind in the history of this country to subject a former president to judicial scrutiny, it should not be allowed to happen, stating that the motive behind the invitation is outside what the law prescribes. The invitation is calculated to embarrass the person and office of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
The IYC added that the IYC will not allow that to happen. This is an insult to the Ijaw nation. Those who want to foment trouble in the country should not use the sanctity of the judiciary to prosecute their aims, Jonathan’s acceptance of election defeat should not be taken as cowardice but a reflection of true statesmanship.
“It is an affront to the person of Goodluck Jonathan for a court to invite him in such a humiliating manner, especially when it is glaring that the purpose is to use judicial power to persecute the man in order to put him to public disrepute” , the IYC maintained.
The IYC has therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari and other ex-Presidents to intervene in the matter. “The Ijaw nation will not sit idle and allow her son to be publicly humiliated in such a despicable manner” , insisting that, it was never an offence for Jonathan to peacefully hand over power to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The IYC noted, “this current government owes it a duty to respect the person of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for the sacrifices he made to keep us united. No former president of this country has ever been openly humiliated the way this present government is persecuting Jonathan’s family” .