Metuhgate: Motive to humiliate Jonathan.

From Terhemen Abua.

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has described the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, directed at former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it as judicial persecution.

In a statement by it’s President, Roland Pereotubo, the IYC said this

is the first of it’s kind in the history of this country to subject a former president to judicial scrutiny, it should not be allowed to happen, stating that the motive behind the invitation is outside what the law prescribes. The invitation is calculated to embarrass the person and office of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.