MEN OF F-SARS STOLE GARRI AT GUNPOINT!

October 25, 2017 Opinion 41 Views

By Meshac Uyi
I was completely bewildered to see men of the  F-SARS cart away 4 bags of Garri from two traders at the popular Mbiama market at about 12:21pm today.
Three of them jumped down from the white hilux van in a commando style, charging at the two traders in the guise of clearing the road. Rather than clearing the road, it was the traders 4 bags of Garri they hurriedly threw to their van.
Not knowing what their intention was, the traders ran to them to demand money for their goods but the F-SARS men warned them not to come closer than they have or they will be dealt with accordingly. “Una no dey fear”! “Woman, you won challenge us abi”? they a
charged and zoomed off!
Sadly, their were Soldiers at the very spot (check point) where this incident happened, watching. All they could do was to laugh!
I managed to capture them at a distance while zooming off with their loot.
Pleas zoom picture 1 and see for yourself. You can see a lady and two men going after them. It is really shameful.
Madame, if your F-SARS husband bring Garri come house today say him buy am from Mbiama market, Abeg show am this post! Na thief them thief the Garri oo!
17 comments

  1. Ebubechukwu Uzoka Ebby
    October 25, 2017 at 10:38 am

    That was the highest robbery by uniform men in Nigeria. Any way that was the kind of news we would hear from expired country like Nigeria, shamed on SAR

    Reply
  2. Lanre Oladejo
    October 25, 2017 at 10:39 am

    What a useless news site.

    Reply
  3. Ajiya Haruna Haruna Ajiya
    October 25, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Good morning

    Reply
  4. Kolawole Adebayo
    October 25, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Rubbish

    Reply
  5. Hon Precious Chidiebere
    October 25, 2017 at 11:01 am

    hmmm who will guard the guard ?

    Reply
  6. Jackson Nwoseh
    October 25, 2017 at 11:08 am

    When government are not paying salary on time what do you expect

    Reply
  7. Moriss Moriss Moriss
    October 25, 2017 at 11:11 am

    nigeria under buhari is finished and ruined buhari you will never see good in your life

    Reply
  8. Austin Emy
    October 25, 2017 at 11:15 am

    That’s the history of APC government.
    Corruption everywhere you turn

    Reply
  9. Micheal Omotosho
    October 25, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Scannews hummmm

    Reply
  10. Godwill Nyebuchi
    October 25, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The latest incidence has further vindicate his excellency Mr project. Let’s call a spade a spade is time up for SARS in Rivers State.

    Reply
  11. Daniel Blessing
    October 25, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Reply
  12. Strength Godknows
    October 25, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Let them keep it on everyday 4 dey thief one day for the owner tufiakwa!

    Reply
  13. Chiagozie Chiagozie
    October 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    WHISTLE BLOWERS were are u………..blow di one…..OPERATION DEY MUST RETURN OUR GARRI START….crocodile smile don end

    Reply
  14. Chris Nwokocha
    October 25, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    You see how sad Buhari has turned the country. The hunger is really depraving and debasing a lot of Nigerians

    Reply
  15. Effiom Ironbar
    October 25, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Pls Forgive them. Hunger is one of the greatest threat to mankind. Hence, they needed to arrest the bags gari at gunpoint o….

    Reply

