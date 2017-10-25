MEN OF F-SARS STOLE GARRI AT GUNPOINT!

By Meshac Uyi

I was completely bewildered to see men of the F-SARS cart away 4 bags of Garri from two traders at the popular Mbiama market at about 12:21pm today.

Three of them jumped down from the white hilux van in a commando style, charging at the two traders in the guise of clearing the road. Rather than clearing the road, it was the traders 4 bags of Garri they hurriedly threw to their van.

Not knowing what their intention was, the traders ran to them to demand money for their goods but the F-SARS men warned them not to come closer than they have or they will be dealt with accordingly. “Una no dey fear”! “Woman, you won challenge us abi”? they a

charged and zoomed off!

Sadly, their were Soldiers at the very spot (check point) where this incident happened, watching. All they could do was to laugh!

I managed to capture them at a distance while zooming off with their loot.

Pleas zoom picture 1 and see for yourself. You can see a lady and two men going after them. It is really shameful.

Madame, if your F-SARS husband bring Garri come house today say him buy am from Mbiama market, Abeg show am this post! Na thief them thief the Garri oo!